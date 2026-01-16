World Bank Backs Laos in Boosting Education, Health Worker Performance

On 16 January, the World Bank (WB) approved a new project aimed at strengthening the performance of primary education and health workers in Laos by improving staff management systems and professional training.

The USD 35 million project, titled Improving Frontline Workers Performance in Education and Health, will run for six years and is designed to address long-standing human capital challenges in the country. The initiative will support continuous professional development for primary school teachers through classroom observation, learning assessments, and updated training programs.

In the health sector, the project will expand health worker registration and licensing systems while strengthening both pre-service and in-service training. Measures will also be introduced across both sectors to attract and retain qualified professionals in rural and underserved areas, where staffing shortages remain most severe.

WB country manager for Laos, Khwima Nthara, noted that while Laos faces serious education and health challenges, the government has demonstrated strong commitment by mobilizing resources to support frontline teachers and health workers serving local communities.

Public spending on education and health has declined in recent years, falling from 4.9 percent of gross domestic product in 2013 to an estimated 2.3 percent in 2023. Surveys have also indicated a partial reversal of earlier gains in child nutrition, alongside persistent workforce shortages in schools and health facilities nationwide.

These pressures are further intensified by geographic disparities, with rural and high-poverty areas experiencing more acute shortages of teachers and medical staff compared to urban centers.

Under the project, the performance of frontline workers will be measured and strengthened through enhanced training, improved management practices, and more balanced workforce distribution. In primary education, activities include upgrading teacher training colleges with smart classrooms, supporting an existing two-year continuous bachelor’s degree program, and expanding access to online professional development.

To strengthen health services, the project will deliver targeted training and staff retention packages for district hospitals and health centers across eight provinces. It will also reinforce national frameworks for health workforce recruitment, deployment, and personnel management to support long-term sustainability.