Laos Announces Candidate List Ahead of February Elections

The National Election Commission on 25 January announced the official list of candidates standing for election to the 10th National Assembly, with a total of 243 candidates competing for 175 seats nationwide.

The candidate list was approved following a National Election Commission meeting held on 23 January and is issued in accordance with the Law on the Election of Members of the National Assembly and Provincial People’s Councils, as well as a Presidential Decree dated 30 December.

The announcement covers candidates across constituencies nationwide and applies to the election of members to the 10th National Assembly. Full details are provided in National Election Commission Announcement No. 87.

Nationwide elections are scheduled to take place on 22 February, when voters will select their representatives to serve in the next five-year legislative term.

Nationwide Vote Set for 22 February



Laos will hold elections on 22 February to select members of the National Assembly and Provincial People’s Councils. The process will be overseen by a 21-member National Election Committee chaired by National Assembly President Xaysomphone Phomvihane.

All Lao citizens aged 18 and above are eligible to vote, except those legally restricted. Authorities said candidate lists are now finalized across constituencies nationwide.

The election will choose 175 National Assembly members, an increase from 164 in the current 9th Legislature. Each representative is expected to serve approximately 50,000 citizens, based on previous population data, with updated figures for 2026 yet to be released.

Transition to the 10th Legislature



The current 9th Legislature will complete its five-year term on 22 March, after which the 10th Legislature will assume office. The new Assembly will be responsible for electing state leaders, approving the next government cabinet, and adopting the National Socio-Economic Development Plan for 2026–2030.

The election follows the 12th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, held earlier this month, which set policy directions and leadership arrangements for the next five-year period.

Officials said preparations remain focused on ensuring an orderly and smooth electoral process as Laos enters a year of political transition alongside wider leadership changes across the region.