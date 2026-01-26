Laos, Cambodia Open New Transit Route for Agricultural Exports to China

Cambodia and Laos have agreed to a new framework that will allow agricultural products to move more easily across their shared border, strengthening regional trade links and creating a faster route for Cambodian produce to reach China.

The agreement, signed in Phnom Penh, sets out practical arrangements for the transit and transshipment of farm goods through Laos. Officials said the move reflects growing cooperation between the two neighbors and a shared interest in improving supply chains across the region.

Under the deal, both sides will begin technical work to streamline border procedures and reduce administrative barriers that have slowed agricultural exports in the past.

By using Lao transport corridors more efficiently, Cambodia aims to cut transport costs and shorten delivery times to overseas markets, particularly China.

Discussions also went beyond transit issues. The two countries explored opportunities for deeper agricultural cooperation, including fertilizer supply, seed development, and improvements in food quality and safety standards to meet international requirements.

Officials said such cooperation would help farmers in both countries and attract greater investment into the sector.

Environmental coordination featured prominently in the talks, with both sides agreeing on the need for closer collaboration on forest fire prevention, wildlife protection, and the sustainable use of natural resources along border areas.

Officials described the agreement as a practical step toward more integrated regional trade, supporting Cambodia’s efforts to expand export routes while reinforcing Laos’ role as a key land bridge in mainland Southeast Asia.