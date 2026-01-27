Lao-Vietnam Naphao International Border Checkpoint Exceeds 2025 Customs Revenue Target by 159 Percent

The Naphao International Border Checkpoint that connects Laos’ Khammouane Province and Vietnam’s Quang Binh Province generated LAK 634.65 billion (USD 29.20 million) in customs tax revenue in 2025, significantly surpassing its annual target set by the Ministry of Finance.

According to Souphat Sousengthai, Head of the Tax Department, the checkpoint was assigned a customs revenue target of LAK 398 billion (approximately USD 18.31 million) for 2025. The final collection reached 159 percent of the annual plan, exceeding the target by LAK 236.652 billion (about USD 10.89 million).

Compared to 2024, when revenue stood at LAK 357.161 billion (USD 16.43 million), the 2025 figure represents an increase of LAK 277.491 billion (approximately USD 12.76 million), equivalent to a 77.69 percent year-on-year growth.

Looking ahead, the Ministry of Finance has set a customs revenue target of LAK 643.21 billion (about USD 29.61 million) for the Naphao International Border Checkpoint in 2026.

To meet this goal, authorities plan to further enhance efficiency by streamlining customs procedures, reducing operational backlogs, and strengthening coordination among relevant agencies.

The border serves as the most active trade gateway between Laos and Vietnam, with most of the revenue coming from exports of various minerals, petroleum, equipment and machinery, service fees, and other commodities.