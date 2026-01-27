Laos, Vietnam Agree to Deepen Cooperation Across Seven Key Sectors

Laos and Vietnam have agreed to strengthen cooperation across seven key sectors, reaffirming their commitment to deepen political trust and expand practical collaboration following high-level talks in Hanoi on January 26.

The agreements followed high-level talks between Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary To Lam and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith in Hanoi on 26 January.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of enhancing their partnership amidst evolving regional dynamics and agreed to further fortify the political foundation of the Vietnam–Laos relationship. This includes continued high-level exchanges, strategic coordination, and mutual support in international forums.

Strengthening Political Ties

Economic cooperation topped the discussions, with both sides reaffirming their shared goal of boosting bilateral trade to USD 10 billion. They agreed to further strengthen economic ties, focusing on enhancing trade links and increasing investment opportunities.

The two leaders also touched on the importance of fostering a regional environment conducive to sustainable growth, particularly focusing on strengthening the digital economy and supporting agricultural innovation.

They discussed expediting key strategic infrastructure projects to improve connectivity. Notable initiatives include the Hanoi–Vientiane expressway, the Vientiane–Vung Ang railway, and enhanced border transport links.

Education, Human Resources, and Digital Development

Meanwhile, expanding cooperation in education and human resource development remains a key cooperation point in both countries’ agendas. Thongloun and To Lam discussed increased focus on improving education quality, training skilled personnel, and fostering a deeper understanding of the special Laos-Vietnam relationship among younger generations. Furthermore, both nations committed to advancing digital transformation, including e-government and telecommunications.

Energy Security and Regional Integration

Energy security was also highlighted as a priority area during the 26 January meeting. Both sides agreed to strengthen cross-border infrastructure for electricity and fuel, with projects such as the North Laos–Vietnam power transmission line and a petroleum storage initiative designed to improve supply stability and enhance long-term economic cooperation.

Commitment to Regional and International Cooperation

Finally, both countries reaffirmed their commitment to close coordination on regional and international issues. The two leaders pledged to continue supporting each other at multilateral forums and sharing information to ensure mutual progress on global challenges.

As both countries continue to deepen their collaboration in the political, economic, and cultural spheres, they also seek to enhance cooperation in defense, ensuring that both nations remain secure and resilient against global and regional challenges.