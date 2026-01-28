Vientiane Tourism Exceeds 2025 Targets, Generating Over USD 621 Million

Vientiane welcomed more than 2.2 million visitors in 2025, exceeding its annual tourism target and generating over USD 621 million in revenue, Lao authorities reported.

The Department of Culture and Tourism Vientiane Capital on 27 January reported that these figures surpassed the 2025 target of 2 million visitors and USD 600 million in revenue.

Officials said major cultural and heritage sites continued to draw strong interest. Ho Phrakeo Museum, Wat Sisaket, and Pha Thatluang recorded more than 208,500 visits, with international tourists accounting for the majority.

The 2025 performance marks significant growth from 2024, when Vientiane recorded around 1.7 million tourist visits and generated more than USD 490 million in tourism income. In 2024, more than 300,000 visitors traveled to the capital’s main tourist sites, contributing over LAK 9 billion (approximately USD 400,000) to the local economy.

Key attractions include Pha Thatluang, Patuxay, Ho Phrakeo Museum, and Wat Sisaket.

Nationally, Laos welcomed nearly 4.6 million tourists in 2025. In the next five years, the country aims to attract over 43 million total visitors nationwide, 22 million international tourists, 4.4 million each year, generating at least USD 13 billion in revenue.

Looking ahead, the department said it will focus on improving tourism standards, preserving cultural heritage, and strengthening management systems to support sustainable growth and maintain Vientiane’s appeal as a key destination.