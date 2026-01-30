How Young Populations in Developing Economies Shape Global Crypto Adoption

MEDIA OUTREACH – The air in much of Asia feels charged with possibility. Not in a grand sweeping way, but in the ordinary everyday movement of young people on their phones. In markets from Vietnam to Thailand, new wallets are being created by people in their twenties more often than by pensioners. It can’t be deemed idle curiosity either. Nearly one in four adults in the Asia-Pacific region now uses digital assets, far above the global average and roughly 535 million people in total, driven by stablecoins and remittances as well as investment interest.

This rising tide hasn’t bypassed Laos entirely. Crypto adoption in Laos remains modest compared with its neighbours, with a user penetration rate of just over three per cent in 2024 and an estimated 243,500 users were expected by 2025. Youth in Laos, as in much of Southeast Asia, tend to be more digitally literate and more open to alternatives to traditional banking. You see this in the widespread use of smartphones, the growing internet access, and the conversations young Laotians have around finance and savings.

Fluctuations and Value

Among all the technical language around trading and blockchain networks, what people actually look at is value, be it in Bitcoin or Monero. The way a coin moves against the dollar is something everyone can grasp. Consider how many times the Monero to USD rate appears in online chats and price listings, a marker not just of speculation but of real concern over how much purchasing power people might hold in a digital asset versus fiat currency.

Such figures fluctuate with market trends and local attitudes, but for some young investors in emerging markets, they may all figure in a learning process to understand risk and reward in digital finance.

Asia’s Youth and Crypto

In Southeast Asia and broader APAC, the use of cryptocurrency is linked to demographics and economics. In regions where the population is young, the use of cryptocurrency is high, mostly because the underlying technologies are mobile-first. In Vietnam, there is one of the highest numbers of cryptocurrency ownership in the world, with 17-20 million people having access to cryptocurrency, perhaps 17-20 percent of the total population owning cryptocurrency. More than 44 percent of the population of Vietnam is below 44 years of age, and also among the majority of those who use cryptocurrency are aged 18-34 years.

Thailand’s crypto scene tells a similar story. More than 13 million Thais, or roughly 18 per cent of the population, hold cryptocurrency, with a dominant share under the age of 24. India topped global crypto adoption rankings in 2025, where a young tech-savvy population and robust developer community have driven a boom in retail transactions. Even further north, data show that Asia accounts for an estimated 60 per cent of global crypto users.

This preference for digital assets among young people in Asia comes out of a few strands of everyday life. Bank accounts, while common, often feel distant and expensive for small savers. Remittances and cross-border payments carry fees that eat into earnings. Crypto and stablecoins offer a promise of lower friction on payments and a new kind of savings outside a traditional bank. Despite regulatory uncertainty in many jurisdictions, the younger generation has embraced these new financial tools at a notable pace.

Voices from the Industry

Richard Teng, CEO of Binance, recently said that “Global adoption often starts with a single domino. Now that crypto is being recognised as a legitimate financial instrument within one of the world’s largest retirement systems, the question is no longer what but when.” This reflects how industry leaders see the current moment: not just as growth in users but as a turning point in mainstream acceptance.

In a similar vein, Yi He, co-founder of Binance, has emphasised that “Crypto isn’t just the future of finance it’s already reshaping the system, one day at a time.” That remark captures how people on the ground feel when they see friends, colleagues, or relatives talking about crypto as part of daily economic life.

These voices matter because platforms like Binance serve as gateways for many first-time users across Asia. Exchanges offer access, education, and tools that make what once seemed arcane into something accessible. For young people in countries with less-developed financial infrastructures, this matters even more.

Laos in the Regional Context

For Laos, the story is less dramatic than its larger neighbours. Adoption remains low, and regulatory clarity is still emerging. There is no comprehensive legal framework yet, though pilot programmes allowing crypto mining and limited trading suggest a cautious openness. This reticence is partly a matter of capacity. Authorities are aware of the risks of fraud and volatility and are trying to balance innovation with protection.

Yet even here, the share of internet users and mobile connectivity is rising. In rural areas where banks are few and far between, young people are already using digital tools for daily life. The logic that applies across Asia applies to Laos too: young, connected, and mobile-first populations are fertile ground for new financial tools.

In more-developed Southeast Asian markets, where adoption rates are high, crypto is woven into local financial ecosystems. It is used for trading, sure, but also for remittances, gaming economies, and sometimes as a more stable store of value in the face of volatile inflation. That breed of practical use is less visible in Laos today, but the precursors are there in the habits of younger cohorts.

Challenges and Possibilities

Crypto adoption in developing economies isn’t frictionless. Education remains uneven. Scams and fraudulent schemes are a persistent threat in regions where regulatory safeguards are thin. Platforms and regulators alike face the challenge of building trust without stifling innovation.

That said, the young populations driving Asia’s overall crypto adoption are a force that institutions now take seriously. They are part of why firms and regulators are paying attention, why reports show adoption rates that outpace global averages, and why policy discussions increasingly include digital assets.

For readers in Laos and beyond, crypto adoption in developing economies is visible in the choices young people make today. Some will lose money. Some will find opportunity. All will contribute to how these digital tools fit into wider economic life.