World No. 1 Tennis Aryna Sabalenka Shines With The Multifaceted Brilliance Of A Natural Diamond

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 January 2026 – World No. 1 women’s tennis player Aryna Sabalenka appears on Tatler’s January double cover in a new light, stepping away from her fierce, decisive on‑court persona to reveal a composed, elegant side. A Diamond Is Forever partners with high jewellery houses Claudia Ma Fine Jewellery, Carnet Jewellery and HEARTS ON FIRE, styling natural diamond pieces with haute couture to create a series of fashion looks that bring her multifaceted brilliance to the fore. Her steady gaze and relaxed poise are subtly amplified by the glow of natural diamond high jewellery—never ostentatious, yet undeniably commanding. Featured simultaneously across Tatler editions in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, Sabalenka, simply by being herself, gives shape to the belief that style is a state of mind.

World No. 1 tennis player Aryna Sabalenka graces Tatler’s January double cover (Images courtesy of Tatler Hong Kong)

Fresh from her triumph at the 2026 WTA Brisbane tournament, following a record-breaking 2025 season, Sabalenka continues to balance athletic confidence with cutting-edge fashion. Her resilience mirrors the enduring qualities of natural diamonds—shaped by pressure, time and patience, and emerging with lasting brilliance and strength.

Aryna Sabalenka wears high jewellery from Claudia Ma, including fancy natural diamond earrings in 18K yellow gold, a yellow heart-shaped natural diamond ring set in white coral and 18K white gold, a natural diamond tennis bracelet in 18K white gold. (Image courtesy of Tatler Hong Kong)

On the front cover, Sabalenka wears Claudia Ma Fine Jewellery’s creations—fancy natural diamond earrings in 18K yellow gold, a yellow heart-shaped natural diamond ring set in white coral and 18K white gold, and a natural diamond tennis bracelet in 18K white gold. The ensemble highlights her bold yet graceful spirit and her understated approach to luxury.

Aryna Sabalenka wears a Carnet Jewellery Fleur d’Or Blanc white and yellow diamond necklace in platinum, white gold and yellow gold (middle image) (Image courtesy of Tatler Hong Kong).

In another cover, she appears in Carnet Jewellery’s Fleur d’Or Blanc collection, featuring a platinum, white and yellow gold necklace adorned with white and yellow natural diamonds—a reflection of her free-spirited individuality.

Unleashing inner strength through pressure

Sabalenka’s journey to World No. 1 mirrors that of a natural diamond—perfected by time and pressure. Overcoming a serving crisis in 2022 that threatened her career and tested her confidence, she reworked her technique and rebuilt her mindset, which resulted in her winning her first Grand Slam singles title at the 2023 Australian Open and reaching World No. 1. By 2024, she had successfully defended both the Australian Open and US Open, demonstrating a resilience akin to that of a natural diamond. Reflecting on her path, Sabalenka shares:

“There are moments when I feel low or fatigued, but I refuse to stop. That’s why my victories during tough seasons mean so much—they prove that even at my lowest, I can be strong.”

Her chosen pieces from HEARTS ON FIRE’s Inside/Out collection perfectly capture her ethos: unafraid of vulnerability, unapologetically authentic, and radiant both inside and out.

The life of a ‘tiger’ beyond the court

On the court, Sabalenka—aptly nicknamed “Tiger”—is a fierce competitor, serving with explosive energy at speeds of up to 129 km/h. Off the court, she embraces life’s quieter rhythms. Through her video series Aryna’s Arena, she invites fans into her world—from beauty routines, training and nutrition to honest reflections on both triumph and defeat. On social media, she shares her love for fashion, travel and everyday joy, while mindfully protecting her private life.

Aryna Sabalenka firmly believes that outward style is an expression of inner strength, and she loves to showcase her personal style through natural diamond jewellery. “I love dressing up and showing my bold, feminine side. It’s all about balancing power and comfort with a touch of glam. If I ever lived a second life as a fashion designer, my aesthetic would be defined by power, confidence and uniqueness.”

From the moment her father first led her onto the court to now standing as the world’s best, Sabalenka’s decade-long journey has been one of resilience and conviction. Like a natural diamond, her brilliance is born of perseverance and transformation—refined by time, pressure and unwavering belief. Her story reflects not only a champion’s ascent, but also the enduring spirit of a woman who continues to shine with authenticity and unbreakable light.

Her story reflects not only a champion’s ascent, but also the enduring spirit of a woman who continues to shine with authenticity and unbreakable light.

About De Beers Group

Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world’s leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining, marketing and retailing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world’s largest diamond producer by value, with diamond mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of De Beers Group’s strategy as it develops a portfolio of offers that span the diamond value chain, including its jewellery houses, De Beers Jewellers and Forevermark, and other pioneering solutions such as diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives Tracr and GemFair. De Beers Group also provides leading services and technology to the diamond industry in the form of education and laboratory services via De Beers Institute of Diamonds and a wide range of diamond sorting, detection and classification technology systems via De Beers Group Ignite. De Beers Group is committed to ‘Building Forever,’ a holistic and integrated approach for creating a better future – where safety, human rights and ethical integrity continue to be paramount; where communities thrive and the environment is protected; and where there are equal

opportunities for all. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American PLC group. For further information, visit www.debeersgroup.com.

About Claudia Ma Fine Jewellery

Claudia Ma, driven by a passion for modern high jewelry and an unwavering dedication to quality, founded her eponymous brand, Claudia Ma, in 2000. With a distinctive design sensibility and an eye for artistic aesthetics, she masterfully reinterprets classic themes through innovative modern expressions. Her creations have earned widespread acclaim for their signature style and exceptional craftsmanship. Over the years, Claudia has collaborated with renowned names such as Shanghai Tang, Lane Crawford, and De Beers Group Forevermark, solidifying her brand’s standing in Hong Kong’s fine jewelry landscape.

Her latest work draws inspiration from the barbell as a symbol of balance, focus, and strength. Crafted in 18k gold and accented with natural diamonds, these versatile pieces embody resilience while seamlessly elevating everyday style.

According to Claudia, “Natural diamonds and craftsmanship go hand in hand. Craftsmanship brings out the diamond’s inner brilliance, while my design presents this timeless classic in a modern way for generations to enjoy. Without this artistry, even the finest diamond remains just a hidden treasure.”

About Carnet Jewellery

Carnet embodies Creative Head Michelle Ong’s vision and commitment to creating remarkable jewellery, with each piece reflecting her attention to detail and perfection. She blends traditional and modern design elements from both East and West, transcending boundaries to create captivating beauty.

Since 1998, Michelle Ong has created breathtaking bejewelled pieces in her high jewellery atelier in Hong Kong. Carnet’s dazzling craftsmanship transforms each piece into a wearable work of art that always turns heads, drawing collectors from around the globe.

Recognised as one of the world’s top jewellers, Michelle Ong designs for remarkable women—powerful, alluring, and always confident wearing Carnet.

About HEARTS ON FIRE

HEARTS ON FIRE® is a modern diamond jewelry brand renowned for the beauty of its signature cut diamonds.

Since 1996, HEARTS ON FIRE® has set the highest standards of quality and cut to transform nature’s gifts into diamonds of incomparable brilliance. With an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, combined with innovation and creativity, HEARTS ON FIRE® jewelry is designed to bring joy to every moment.

HEARTS ON FIRE® is part of the Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, which acquired the company in 2014 and is sold through HEARTS ON FIRE® boutiques, official website and in 480 jeweler locations worldwide. For more information, visit www.heartsonfire.com.

