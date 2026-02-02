Bybit Expands Precious Metals Trading as Gold and Silver Interest Rises

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is thrilled to announce a new gold and silver trading campaign timed with sustained interest in precious metals markets and growing demand for digital asset exposure to real-world assets.

Running through April 30, 2026, the initiative enables eligible users to trade a broad suite of gold- and silver-related instruments on the Bybit platform using a single USDT account. Supported products include spot trading of XAUT/USDT, futures trading of XAUTUSDT and PAXGUSDT, the XAUT0 Alpha product, and a selection of traditional financial instruments such as XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAUJPY+, XAUAUD+, XAGUSD, and XAGAUD. The campaign underscores Bybit’s continued strategy of bridging digital asset markets with established commodities markets through a unified, capital-efficient trading experience.

XAUT, also known as Tether Gold, is a tokenized representation of physical gold issued by Tether and backed one-to-one by fine gold held in secure vaults. The token enables 24/7 tradability and fractional ownership of gold without the logistical challenges of physical bullion. Bybit has emerged as a leading venue for XAUT trading, reflecting growing demand for tokenized gold products amid renewed interest in safe-haven assets. Recent updates on Bybit include support for XAUT deposits and withdrawals on the Mantle network, expanding cross-chain access and reducing transaction costs for users engaging with tokenized gold.

In addition to trading, the campaign provides yield opportunities for holders of gold tokens through Bybit’s Easy Earn suite of products. Bybit supports XAUT Flexible Easy Earn with annualized yields of up to 11% APR, allowing users to earn returns on idle XAUT holdings while maintaining flexibility.

As part of the limited-time event, users from eligible jurisdictions who complete at least one trade in any of the supported gold- or silver-related assets during the campaign period may qualify for a chance to receive up to 2,000 USDT in airdrop rewards. Distribution of rewards is subject to risk control review and other eligibility requirements.

Bybit continues to serve a global community of digital asset traders and investors with a diversified product suite. In addition to precious metals-related offerings, the platform supports hundreds of trading pairs across spot, derivatives, margin, and real-world asset products, and continues to expand access to tokenized assets alongside traditional cryptocurrencies.

Bybit remains committed to delivering innovative, compliant, and user-centric trading solutions that connect digital assets with global financial markets.

Disclaimer: Participation is subject to terms and conditions. Certain products and services may not be available in specific jurisdictions, and zero-fee trading pairs are excluded from task statistics. Users must complete required identity verification levels and comply with Bybit’s Terms of Service. Participants from restricted countries and regions, including those in the European Economic Area, are not eligible to take part in the campaign.



