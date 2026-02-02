Laos Breaks Ground on 230 kV Transmission Line Project in Northern Laos

Laos launched construction of a new 230-kilovolt (kV) transmission line on 30 January in northern Laos, connecting Luang Prabang and Xieng Khouang provinces.

The 186-kilometer project will connect the Pak Mong 2 substation in Luang Prabang province to the Na Phia substation in Xieng Khouang province, passing through nine districts across the two provinces: Nambak, Pak Ou, Pak Seng, Luang Prabang City, Phonxay, Phou Khoun, Phoukoud, Pek, and Phaxay.

Developed jointly by the Lao government and Chinese private firm China Electric Power Equipment and Technology, the project is part of Laos’ 2024-2030 energy development plan aimed at strengthening the national grid and enhancing regional energy connectivity. It is financed through a loan from China Development Bank.

The USD 91.57 million investment will fund the construction of two 230 kV transmission circuits and expand two bays at both the Pak Mong 2 and Na Phia substations. Line construction accounts for USD 86.02 million, while substation work represents USD 5.55 million, with Pak Mong expansion costing USD 2.73 million and Na Phia USD 2.82 million.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

According to Electricité du Laos, the project aims to strengthen the national electricity network by transmitting power from northern hydropower plants and other generation sources to the central region, including Vientiane Capital.