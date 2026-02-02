That Phon Stupa, Heuan Hin Recognized as National Heritage Sites in Savannakhet

On 30 January, That Phon Stupa and Heuan Hin in Savannakhet Province were recognized as national-level cultural heritage sites, after being designated at the local-level in 2025.

That Phon stands as one of the region’s most revered Buddhist monuments. According to local legend, the stupa was constructed in 118 BE (Buddhist Era) from laterite stone in the distinctive shape of a lotus bud, making it approximately 2,500 years old.

Located in Phonthat village, Xayphouthong district, approximately 65 kilometers from Kaysone Phomvihane City and 12 kilometers from National Road No. 13 South, the stupa has served for centuries as a landmark deeply woven into the spiritual identity of the local community.

Its annual festival is held in February or on the full moon day of the third lunar month in the Buddhist calendar.

Meanwhile, Heuan Hin, literally meaning “Stone House”, is an unfinished castle believed to be one of 121 rest houses constructed during King Jayavarman VII’s reign (1181-1218 CE) along ancient roads connecting the Khmer Empire.

Heuan Hinh is also located in Xayphouthong District, near the Mekong River, approximately 30 kilometers from That Phon Stupa. The site displays architectural features similar to Vat Phou temple complex in Champasak Province in southern Laos and Phimai temple in Thailand.

Its annual festival occurs in March or on the full moon night of the fourth lunar month.

The elevation of both sites to national heritage status is expected to enhance conservation efforts and promote cultural tourism in Xayphouthong district and Savannakhet Province more broadly.