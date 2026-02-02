Vat Phou Festival 2026 Mark 25 Years as UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Vat Phou Festival was held from 31 January to 2 February at the Vat Phou Temple site in Champasak Province, marking the 25th anniversary of the ancient complex’s recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The three-day festival combines religious observances, cultural performances, and large-scale visual displays, drawing both domestic and international visitors to one of Laos’ most important historical sites.

The opening ceremony on 31 January featured a spectacular light and sound show illustrating the history of Vat Phou’s construction. The evening celebration included a drone display using 590 drones accompanied by 250 fireworks. A seminar commemorating the 25th anniversary of Vat Phou’s World Heritage status also took place during the opening events.

On the second day, 1 February, activities focused on religious practices, including ceremonies to pay respect to the Buddha, listening to Dhamma teachings, and an overnight chanting of protective blessings at the temple complex.

The festival concludes 2 February, with an early-morning alms-giving ceremony, where hundreds of monks receive offerings from worshippers.

In the evening, a candlelit procession will mark Makha Busa Day, the full moon day of the third lunar month in the Buddhist calendar.

History of Vat Phou

Dating back to the 7th century, Vat Phou is one of the most significant archaeological and architectural sites in Laos. The temple was originally built for Hindu worship, particularly devoted to Lord Shiva, before merging with a Buddhist site from the 13th century onwards as Buddhism spread through the region.

The Lao government and local authorities have undertaken continuous restoration and conservation efforts across various historical periods. Combined with the commitment of local communities and ethnic groups, these preservation efforts led to Vat Phou’s designation as a UNESCO World Heritage Site on 16 December 2001.