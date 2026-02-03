Attapeu Province Attracts Over 160,000 Tourists in 2025, Exceeds Annual Target

Attapeu Province recorded tourism growth in 2025, welcoming 160,067 visitors and achieving nearly 114 percent of annual targets.

According to provincial authorities, the southern Lao province’s tourism sector achieved 113.84 percent of its planned objectives, with visitors comprising 31,217 domestic tourists and 128,850 international travelers. Tourism activities generated LAK 74 billion (approximately USD 3.4 million) in revenue.

The success was driven by strategic initiatives throughout the year. Key activities included major cultural and tourism events such as the King Xayasetthathirat Festival, celebrations for Lao Tourism Year, and participation in regional tourism product exhibitions to promote provincial attractions.

Provincial authorities noted that infrastructure development proceeded on schedule, with 90 tourist sites developed to meet 100 percent of planned targets. Key projects included surveys of Xe Kaman 1 Dam, Phu Daeng Cave (Red Mountain), and the historic Ho Chi Minh Trail to develop as tourism sites in the future.

For 2026, the province has adopted the tourism slogan “Modern, Preserved, Impressive,” aiming to attract more domestic and international tourists.

Nationally, Laos welcomed nearly 4.6 million tourists in 2025, an 11 percent increase year-on-year that surpassed the government’s target of 4.3 million visitors, according to the Tourism Development Department.