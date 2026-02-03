Laos Sends First Banana Shipment to China as Rail Cargo Volumes Continue to Rise

Laos has completed its first banana export to Chongqing, China using sealed rail-to-rail transport, as part of efforts to expand agricultural exports through the China–Laos Railway.

The shipment, weighing 85.5 tonnes across five containers, departed from Vientiane, crossed into China at the Mohan Railway Port in Yunnan, and continued by rail to Chongqing.

Authorities said sealed rail transport was selected to improve efficiency and reduce losses during transit. The system allows cargo to remain sealed in temperature-controlled containers and tracked throughout the journey, helping protect perishable goods.

According to Chinese officials, the transport model has reduced logistics costs by about 16 percent compared with previous routes.

Rail Cargo Growth Supports Export Expansion

Between January and May of 2025, the railway transported more than 2.48 million tonnes of goods valued at over CNY 10 billion (approximately USD 1.4 billion), according to figures released by Chinese customs and reported by Xinhua.

Officials said both freight volume and value increased compared with the same period of 2024, reflecting growing use of the railway for cross-border trade. In May alone, the line carried 512,000 tonnes of cargo, the highest monthly total since operations began in December 2021.

Since opening, the railway has handled a growing range of products, including fresh fruit, cassava, rubber, and minerals from Laos. Authorities said the continued expansion of rail-based logistics was expected to support further growth in agricultural exports by improving reliability, reducing transport costs, and opening access to inland Chinese markets.

Officials said the first banana shipment highlights how Laos is using the China–Laos Railway to strengthen its agricultural exports, reduce transport costs, and reach new markets in China.