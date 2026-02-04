Laos Records 4.8 Percent Growth in 2025, Sets Higher Economic Targets for 2026

Laos recorded economic growth of 4.8 percent in 2025, signalling a steady recovery across major sectors, according to the Lao Statistics Bureau.

Services, manufacturing, and agriculture remained the main pillars supporting overall economic performance.

Services accounted for 36.3 percent of the economy, supported by growth in tourism-related activities, transport, and trade.

Manufacturing followed at 32 percent, indicating sustained industrial activity, while agriculture contributed 20.3 percent, remaining vital to rural livelihoods and food security.

Income indicators also showed gradual improvement. GDP per capita reached USD 2,176 in 2025, while gross national income (GNI) per capita stood at USD 2,029, pointing to rising average income levels.

Focus Turns to 2026 Growth Targets

Looking ahead, the government aims to accelerate economic growth to at least 5.5 percent in 2026, exceeding the current estimate of 5.1 percent based on recent trends. The target builds on direction from the 2025 recovery.

Tourism, energy, logistics, agriculture, and agro-processing industries have been identified as key drivers for the year ahead.

Authorities are also aiming to raise income levels further, with GDP per capita projected at USD 2,238 and gross national income per capita at USD 2,101.

Overall, the Laos economic growth 2025 figures point to a stabilising economy led by services, with steady support from manufacturing and agriculture. With higher targets set for 2026, the focus remains on strengthening core sectors to sustain growth and improve household incomes.