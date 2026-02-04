Responsible Business Awards, Trade Fair 2026 on Sustainable, Inclusive Business in Laos

The Lao Responsible Business Awards (RBA) and Trade Fair 2026 will take place on 12 February at Holiday Inn & Suites Vientiane, bringing together businesses, development partners, civil society organizations, and institutions to promote responsible business operations across the country.

The Awards, held annually, aim to highlight companies that demonstrate excellence in ethical practices, environmental stewardship, and inclusive growth. This year’s theme focuses on Natural Resource Management and Diversity and Inclusion, with awards presented in two categories: Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (up to 25 employees) and Larger Enterprises (over 25 employees).

Winners will be assessed based on measurable impact, innovation, stakeholder engagement, and long-term sustainability, with announcements made during the Awards Ceremony.

The event will also feature a Responsible Trade Fair, providing an interactive platform for businesses, NGOs, and institutions to showcase sustainable products, services, and initiatives. Attendees will have opportunities to network, share knowledge, and collaborate on advancing responsible business practices in Laos.

Jointly hosted by EuroCham Laos, AustCham Laos, British Business Group Lao PDR, the Embassy of Canada in Laos, Civitas Co., Ltd., and the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI).

Financial and in-kind support has been provided by the European Union, Australian Embassy in Laos, British Embassy Vientiane, Lux Dev, and Katalyst Partners.

The event is free and open to the public, welcoming businesses, students, and all individuals interested in sustainable and ethical business practices.