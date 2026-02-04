Risky Orange E-Motorbike Stunts in Vientiane Spark Safety, Behavioral Concerns

Dangerous riding involving orange electric motorbikes has sparked public concern in Vientiane Capital after young riders were seen performing wheelies and stunts on busy public roads.

Compounding the issue, many bikes are being abandoned improperly across the city.

Photos and videos of the reckless behavior quickly circulated on social media, prompting sharp criticism from residents who warned that such actions endanger both riders and other road users.

The stunts reportedly took place in areas with heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic, significantly increasing the risk of serious accidents.

QR Code Rental System Under Scrutiny

The electric motorbikes are believed to belong to a Chinese-owned QR code-based rental service.

The bikes operate on a free-floating system: riders pay via QR scan, can ride anywhere, and park anywhere. Once parked, anyone else can scan the bike and continue riding.

While convenient, this system has contributed to bikes being left abandoned or improperly parked throughout public spaces, including sidewalks, road shoulders, and near intersections, obstructing pedestrians and creating additional safety hazards.

Similar Incidents in Luang Prabang City

This is not the first time concerns have been raised over such services.

Before appearing in Vientiane, a similar electric motorbike rental business operated in Luang Prabang City using green-colored e-bikes.

During that period, residents also reported unsafe riding behavior, including reckless driving and stunts on public roads. The recurrence of similar incidents in Vientiane has led many to question whether lessons from Luang Prabang were taken into account before allowing comparable services to expand to the capital.

Calls for Regulation and Enforcement

Public reactions online have been largely critical.

“Your parents probably don’t know your child is behaving like this. I feel sorry for them,” one resident commented.

Another urged authorities to intervene: “They should investigate and take action before someone gets hurt.”

One commenter bluntly stated, “Their brains refuse development.”

“Check the nearby CCTV to see who is driving recklessly. The owner makes it convenient to use, but just look at how they treat the vehicle, they have no common sense,” another wrote.

Questions Raised Over Business Operations

Beyond rider behavior, some have begun questioning the operation of the rental service itself. As the business is believed to be Chinese-owned, some residents are asking whether it has received proper authorization to operate in Laos and whether it complies with local regulations governing public transport services, vehicle safety standards, and urban management.

Concerns have also been raised over rider supervision, age verification controls, and the responsibility of the service provider to prevent unsafe riding and manage improperly abandoned vehicles.

No Official Response Yet

The Laotian Times reached out to the business owner regarding the incidents and their response, but received no reply.

So far, no official response has been issuedc by authorities or the company involved.

However, the repeated nature of these incidents has intensified calls for clearer regulations, stricter enforcement of traffic laws, and stronger oversight of electric vehicle rental services to ensure public safety and improve quality of life in the community.