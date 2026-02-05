e-STORAGE and Sunraycer Announce 503 MWh Battery Energy Storage Projects in Texas

KITCHENER, ON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Canadian Solar Inc. (the “Company” or “Canadian Solar”) (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that e-STORAGE , its energy storage solutions business, and Sunraycer, a leading developer, owner, and operator of clean energy power sites, have entered into agreements for the supply and long-term servicing of two standalone battery energy storage projects totaling 503 MWh DC in Franklin County, Texas.

The projects, collectively referred to as the Lupinus projects, are being developed by Sunraycer. They comprise Lupinus 1, a 202 MWh facility expected to begin construction in Q1 2027 and reach commercial operation in Q3 2027, and Lupinus 2, a 301 MWh facility scheduled to start construction in Q3 2026 and achieve commercial operation in Q2 2027.

Under the agreements, e-STORAGE will deliver its SolBank 3.0 battery energy storage system and provide 10 years of long-term services, supporting system reliability, performance optimization, and availability throughout the project lifecycle. The battery cells integrated into SolBank 3.0 are manufactured within Canadian Solar’s global manufacturing network, reinforcing supply chain resilience and long-term operational reliability at scale.

The Lupinus projects will play a vital role in supporting renewable energy integration and enhancing grid stability within the ERCOT market, one of North America’s fastest-growing and most dynamic energy storage markets. This collaboration reflects both companies’ shared commitment to deploying secure, scalable, and efficient energy storage solutions that enable a more flexible and resilient power grid.

David Lillefloren, CEO of Sunraycer, said: “Partnering with e-STORAGE on the Lupinus projects represents a significant step forward in Sunraycer’s mission to advance sustainable energy infrastructure across Texas and beyond. These projects both strengthen the reliability of the ERCOT grid and underscore the critical role of battery storage in supporting the clean energy transition. Together with e-STORAGE, we’re delivering long-term value to our communities and customers in Texas.”

Colin Parkin, President of Canadian Solar and President of e-STORAGE, said: “We are pleased to partner with Sunraycer on the Lupinus projects in Texas. Building on our established collaboration, these systems will leverage our BESS technology and service platform to deliver long-term operational value and support the continued growth of reliable, utility-scale energy storage infrastructure across Texas.”

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar is one of the world’s largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, the Company is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules; provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions; and developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects. Over the past 24 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered nearly 170 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Through its subsidiary e-STORAGE, Canadian Solar has shipped over 16 GWh of battery energy storage solutions to global markets as of September 30, 2025, boasting a $3.1 billion contracted backlog as of October 31, 2025. Since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected approximately 12 GWp of solar power projects and 6 GWh of battery energy storage projects globally. Its geographically diversified project development pipeline includes 25 GWp of solar and 81 GWh of battery energy storage capacity in various stages of development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

About e-STORAGE

e-STORAGE is a subsidiary of Canadian Solar and a leading company specializing in designing, manufacturing, and integrating battery energy storage systems for utility-scale applications. e-STORAGE offers proprietary battery energy storage solutions, comprehensive EPC services, and innovative solutions aimed at improving grid operations. Currently, e-STORAGE operates fully automated, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with an annual battery energy storage system capacity of 15 GWh and battery cell capacity of 3 GWh, on a single-shift and double-shift annualized basis, respectively. For more info, please refer to the Media&PR section of www.csestorage.com and follow our LinkedIn page.

About Sunraycer

Sunraycer, a Crayhill Capital Management portfolio company, is a rapidly-growing, Annapolis, Maryland-based renewable energy platform that has a development and construction stage pipeline of approximately 2 GW of solar and 2 GW of BESS utility-scale power plants. Sunraycer provides pre-NTP and acquisition capital to developers involved in all types of renewable energy endeavors. Its goal is to streamline the complexities of development and eliminate financing challenges for the developer community. Sunraycer leverages enterprise-scale partnerships with proven industry leaders, as well as an experienced and driven in-house team of renewable energy experts, to accelerate the deployment of development-stage projects. For more information, please visit Sunraycer’s website at https://sunraycer.com/ or follow Sunraycer on LinkedIn for the latest company news and events.

