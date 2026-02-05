FINOVERSE LAUNCHES “GENESIS FESTIVAL”: AN AI-POWERED SANCTUARY FOR ASIA’S NEXTGEN WEALTH AT THE ROYAL HONG KONG YACHT CLUB

The founders of Hong Kong FinTech Week pivot from mass-market expos to a curated, 500-person private ecosystem designed to capture Asia’s $1 trillion legacy transfer.

HONG KONG, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Finoverse, the architects behind the region’s largest financial technology events, today announced the launch of Genesis Festival, taking place on March 25–26, 2026 at the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club. Recognizing a massive intergenerational transfer of capital occurring across Asia, the festival marks a strategic pivot for the company—moving away from large-scale trade shows to launch a capped, 500-person private ecosystem dedicated to the “NextGen” leaders managing this shift.

This launch aligns with the Hong Kong Government’s intensified commitment to the family office sector, offering a modern alternative to traditional industry summits. Operating under the Chatham House Rule, Genesis Festival serves as a sanctuary for principals navigating identity, governance, and future technologies like AI and tokenisation.

The “Samantha” Experience: AI-Engineered Serendipity

Central to the festival is the debut of Samantha, the world’s first “AI Community Host” developed in-house by Finoverse. Unlike generic event apps, Samantha is an agentic AI that lives on WhatsApp, requiring no downloads or logins.

Samantha acts as a digital thread connecting “Legacy to Tomorrow.” By engaging attendees in a quick 5-minute onboarding chat to learn their specific investment mandates and philanthropic goals, she orchestrates precision-engineered introductions.

“We believe that by 2030, AI will handle most business transactions,” said Vila Wong, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Finoverse. “When that happens, the human’s only job is to build trust. Samantha is the link.”

Wong added: “You spend too much time just trying to find the right person to connect with. We built Samantha to fix that. She replaces the struggle with precise, high-intent matching so that every conversation actually matters.”

The launch represents a major evolution for founders Anthony Sar and Vila Wong. After spending a decade scaling Hong Kong FinTech Week into a global juggernaut with 45,000 attendees, the duo is now dismantling the “bigger is better” model to focus on high-trust curation.

“We are treating Genesis as an ecosystem for the future of connection,” said Anthony Sar, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Finoverse. “We deployed Samantha because high-stakes networking requires a level of discretion and curation that human agents simply cannot scale. By integrating her into the Genesis Festival, we can offer the warmth of a private gathering with the precision of a world-class intelligence tool.”

Event Highlights

The Setting: A harbor-side sanctuary at the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club, constructed to facilitate high-trust connection in a premier global wealth hub.

"Zero Friction" networking via Samantha, ensuring all introductions are mutual and privacy-first.

“Zero Friction” networking via Samantha, ensuring all introductions are mutual and privacy-first. The Goal: To bridge the gap between institutional heritage and the digital frontier, ensuring the transfer of knowledge and wealth into the digital age is both intentional and impactful.

About Finoverse

Finoverse is the largest global tech network, specialising in bringing people and experiences together that lead to transformative change. Since 2015, Finoverse has spearheaded world-class experiential FinTech and Web3 events, celebrated the voices of the next generation, and created a collaborative space valued by over 202,000 senior executives, founders, investors, and family

Under Finoverse Group, Finoverse AI is pioneering the future of connection through its proprietary AI Community Host “Samantha”. Samantha leverages algorithmic intelligence to facilitate precision-engineered introductions, professionalising how business relationships are formed at scale. This technological edge enables Finoverse to evolve beyond traditional networking, building the next generation of high-trust offline networks for the digital age.

About Genesis Festival

Genesis Festival is a carefully curated, harbour-side environment designed for families, next-gen leaders, and builders to connect, think, and exchange ideas about how private wealth is evolving. Set at the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club, it is a two-day immersion that blends intellectual rigour with cultural exclusivity. It is a definitive meeting point designed for purposeful interactions. It is a tech-first environment where multi-generational values meet the disruptive power of AI, tokenisation, and future capital. Attendees receive first-hand experience with our AI Community Host, Samantha, providing a personalised journey and precision introductions to key stakeholders.