iQIYI Original “Running Man Thailand” Set to Ignite Global Screens with Star-Studded Lineup and Non-Stop Surprises

SINGAPORE, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Brace yourselves for a global wave of entertainment as iQIYI, the home to beloved Asian Entertainment, officially unveils its legendary mega-project, the iQIYI Original variety show “Running Man Thailand“. The highly anticipated launch featured an exclusive press interview with three of the show’s top “Agents”—Oat Pramote, Daou Pittaya, and NuNew Chawarin—who shared behind-the-scenes insights into the high-octane production. Ms. Koko Yang, Co-Managing Director of iQIYI Thailand, also joined the event held at the Office of Media and Educational Technology, Srinakharinwirot University (Prasarnmit).



Running Man Thailand Official Poster

Following the massive success of the original South Korean format and its acclaimed adaptations in China, the Philippines, and Vietnam, the Running Man franchise officially lands in Thailand for 2026. This latest iteration promises to deliver its signature blend of “rib-tickling humor and heart-pounding action” directly to fans worldwide.

The iQIYI Original “Running Man Thailand” is a high-caliber collaboration between SBS Studio Prism (the original creators from South Korea), iQIYI Thailand and Thai production house 8 Sunday. The original Korean team and iQIYI Thailand worked closely on script development, game design, and structural planning to ensure the production meets international standards. Filmed across iconic locations in Bangkok and Pattaya, the show captures the stunning beauty of Thailand for a global audience while seamlessly blending the franchise’s classic identity with authentic Thai charm and wit. This stands as one of Thailand’s largest IP variety show productions of the year.

The heart of the show lies in its “7 Main Agents,” a powerhouse lineup of A-list stars who command massive, dedicated fanbases across the globe:

Oat Pramote, Jeff Satur, Ink Waruntorn, Tay Tawan Vihokratan, NuNew Chawarin Perdpiriyawong, Pongsatorn Jongwilas and Daou Pittaya

These agents bring a combined social media reach of tens of millions, ensuring the show resonates far beyond Thai borders. Together, they are ready to deliver multi-dimensional entertainment through intense competitions and challenging missions in every episode. Adding to the excitement, the show will feature a spectacular roster of special guest stars, including Thailand’s top-tier national artists and surprise guests flying in directly from South Korea, creating a truly entertainment phenomenon.

iQIYI Original “Running Man Thailand” is set to premiere on February 22, 2026. Thai viewers and audiences in more than 190 territories worldwide will be able to watch the exclusive “UNCUT” version, featuring extended scenes and extra laughs, available only on the iQIYI app and iQ.com. To ensure a seamless viewing experience for fans around the world, iQIYI will provide multi-language subtitles, including Chinese, English, Indonesian, Spanish and Portuguese, further lowering the barrier to entry and enhancing the cross-border viewing experience.

Follow “Running Man Thailand” on the iQIYI app and iQ.com for the latest updates.