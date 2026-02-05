TK Elevator expands new installation and Universal Service partnership with Hong Kong International Airport

Renewed maintenance contract covers over 300 TKE and third-party equipment over a period of four years, with a total of 358 mobility units now under TKE maintenance at HKIA.

This renewed partnership emphasizes TKE’s capability to provide OEM-level services and support for a broad range of elevators, escalators and moving walks.

As part of the expansion of Hong Kong International Airport’s Terminal 2, an additional 96 TKE elevators are currently being installed, while 78 more units are being added at the Terminal 2 Concourse.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — TK Elevator (TKE), a global leader in vertical transportation and urban mobility solutions, announces an extended maintenance contract with Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA). This renewed partnership highlights TK Elevator’s capability to deliver on its Universal Service proposition to provide OEM-level services and support for mobility equipment across major brands, contributing to the development of HKIA. By providing efficient mobility solutions for all passengers and visitors, TK Elevator helps fulfil the airport’s commitment to operational efficiency.

This marks TKE’s third four-year contract renewal with HKIA, underscoring TKE’s ongoing commitment to delivering customer-centric services over the past decade. Under this latest four-year contract, TK Elevator will provide maintenance service for 282 TKE and third-party elevators, escalators and moving walks serving passengers in Terminal 1, as well as more than 70 third-party units in the new Terminal 2.

The longstanding partnership extends beyond service provision. As part of the expansion of Hong Kong International Airport’s Terminal 2, an additional 96 TKE elevators are currently being installed, while 78 more units are being added at the Terminal 2 Concourse. With 358 mobility units under TKE’s care across the airport, the company continues as a trusted, long-standing partner of HKIA. Beyond maintenance and new installation contracts, our iwalk modular moving walk solution powers HKIA’s Skybridge—the world’s longest airside bridge—which won Project of the Year 2025 in the Moving Walks category from Elevator World magazine.

“We are thrilled to reinforce our partnership with the Hong Kong International Airport,” said Jürgen Böhler, CEO Asia Pacific, TK Elevator. “As HKIA solidifies its role as a leading aviation and logistics hub driving growth and connectivity in the Greater Bay Area, TK Elevator proudly supports this vision by delivering innovative mobility solutions that enhance seamless travel across public transport networks in China and beyond.”

ABOUT TK ELEVATOR

TK Elevator (TKE) is a global leader in vertical transportation and urban mobility. We provide engineering that keeps the world moving, including design, installation, and maintenance of elevators, escalators, walkways, lifts, passenger boarding bridges, stairlifts, platform lifts and home elevators – including multi-brand modernization and service any place, any time. With TK Elevator’s AI and digital solutions there are no longer any limits to urban mobility. TK Elevator became independent following its separation from the thyssenkrupp group in 2020. The company achieved sales of €9.2 billion in fiscal year 2024/2025. With around 50,000 employees, 25,000 service technicians and over 1,000 support centers globally, we are moved by what moves people. TKE – Move Beyond.

