Champasak Welcomes Nearly 730,000 Tourists, Exceeds Annual Target

Champasak Province recorded positive tourism growth in 2025, welcoming nearly 730,000 visitors and reaching 207 percent of its annual target, according to provincial authorities.

The southern Lao province recorded 286,941 domestic tourists and 441,123 international travelers, with an 11.24 percent increase compared to 2024. Tourism activities generated over USD 94 million in revenue throughout the year.

The growth was driven by strategic tourism promotion and cultural initiatives implemented throughout 2025.

Key activities included major religious and cultural festivals such as the Vat Phou Festival, participation in national and regional tourism exhibitions, and enhanced promotion of the province’s natural attractions, including Khone Phapheng Waterfalls, Si Phan Don (4,000 Islands), Bolaven Plateau, and Tad Fane and Tad Gneuang waterfalls.

Provincial authorities emphasized ongoing improvements to tourism services, heritage site management, ecotourism areas, and community-based tourism facilities to support sustainable development.

Despite the high numbers recorded in 2025, the province set its 2026 to 633,822 tourists with projected revenue of at least USD 100 million.

Priorities include sustainable tourism development, improved service quality, and strengthened marketing to both domestic and international markets, with particular focus on Si Phan Don, Vat Phou, Bolaven Plateau, and historical and cultural tourism around Pakse City.

Nationally, Laos welcomed nearly 4.6 million tourists in 2025, exceeding the government’s target, according to the Tourism Development Department.