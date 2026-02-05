Dreame Launches Aero Pro: The Next-Generation Wet Dry Vacuum with Ultra-Thin Design for Effortless, Deeper Cleaning

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Dreame, a global innovator in smart home, today announced the launch of the Aero Pro, a wet dry vacuum engineered to be the slim, strong, next-generation cleaner. It delivers a unique combination of power, access, and intelligence—with a groundbreaking ultra-thin design, robust suction, and tangle-free technology—to tackle cleaning challenges in modern homes efficiently.

Sleek Design, Effortless Control

The Aero Pro features a breakthrough 3.88-inch ultra-thin and lightweight body that lies completely flat at 180 degrees, gliding effortlessly under sofas, beds, and consoles to eliminate hidden dust and dirt. This sleek design not only ensures a truly comprehensive clean without moving furniture but also reduces hand and wrist fatigue during use, offering superior maneuverability with less resistance.

“Modern homes demand appliances that blend seamless aesthetics with effortless utility,” said Judy Shi, Product Strategy Manager at Dreame.” The Aero Pro is engineered around this principle. Its breakthrough ultra-thin and lightweight profile is not just about reaching under furniture; it’s about reducing physical strain and integrating elegantly into living spaces, making powerful cleaning a truly graceful experience.”

TangleCut™ 2.0: No Tangles, No Worries

Say goodbye to manual hair removal. The Aero Pro is equipped with the advanced TangleCut™ 2.0, specifically designed for pet owners and households with high shedding. This innovative system actively captures and cuts pet fur and long hair, preventing wrap around the roller brush to ensure a clear path without clogs or residues.

Up to 60 Minutes of Runtime for Whole-Home Freedom

Enjoy long-lasting, cordless cleaning freedom. The powerful battery supports up to 60 minutes of uninterrupted runtime in its quiet mode on a single charge, making it ideal for cleaning large apartments and multi-story homes without stopping halfway.

Additional features elevate the Aero Pro to new heights:

Vacuum & Mop 2-in-1 with 25kpa Suction Power: With enhanced 25kPa suction power, the Aero Pro easily tackles crumbs, splashes, and sticky spills.

With enhanced 25kPa suction power, the Aero Pro easily tackles crumbs, splashes, and sticky spills. Fresh-Water Cleaning System: The roller rinses with clean water, a scraper wipes dirty water off, and strong suction quickly removes stains for fresh, spotless floors.

The roller rinses with clean water, a scraper wipes dirty water off, and strong suction quickly removes stains for fresh, spotless floors. Full-Path Hot Self-Cleaning: Simply press the button, the machine flushes itself with up to 194°F heated water, followed by 203°F Hot-Air drying to eliminate moisture and prevent odors.

Availability and Pricing

The Dreame Aero Pro Wet Dry Vacuum will be available starting February 5, 2026, on Amazon and Dreame’s official website at a retail price of $449.99.

“With the Aero Pro, the compromise between a powerful cleaner and one that fits your life is over,” added Judy Shi. “It sets a new benchmark: delivering flagship performance in a revolutionary slim design, finally making deep cleaning as effortless as it should be.”

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

For more information, visit https://www.dreametech.com.

Media Contact:

Sophia Ge

gemingxin@dreame.tech