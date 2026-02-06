Hape and The Metropolitan Museum of Art Unveil Art-Inspired Toy Collection at New York Toy Fair 2026

Blending world-renowned art with early learning, the collaboration invites children to explore creativity through play

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Following their initial collaboration announcement last year, Hape Toys and The Metropolitan Museum of Art today announced that they will unveil their highly anticipated Hape x The Met toy collection exclusively at New York Toy Fair 2026 , taking place February 14–17, at Booth #635.

The unique collaboration brings iconic works of art to life through beautifully crafted, developmentally rich toys designed for infants, toddlers, and young children. Drawing inspiration from The Met’s world-renowned holdings, spanning 5,000 years of global art, the line transforms celebrated masterpieces into engaging play experiences that encourage curiosity, creativity, and early learning.

The collection includes wooden puzzles, stacking and building toys, sensory play items, and imaginative blocks inspired by renowned artists and artistic traditions such as Hokusai, Klimt, Monet, and Van Gogh, with works spanning The Met collection of over 2 million works of art.

“Last year, we shared our vision to merge art and early learning. This year, we are proud to see this creative concept and shared vision come to reality,” said Peter Handstein, Founder and CEO of Hape. “This series reflects Hape’s commitment to thoughtful design, sustainability, and child development, while introducing families to the wonder of art in a way that feels joyful, accessible, and meaningful from the very first years of life.”

Each product in the collection is designed in collaboration with early-childhood experts and features museum-inspired storytelling, encouraging children to explore color, form, movement, and imagination through hands-on play. Thoughtfully designed packaging further extends the experience by sharing the story behind the artwork that inspired each toy, turning every unboxing into a cultural discovery.

“Welcoming families and inspiring the next generation of creators is central to The Met’s mission,” said Josh Romm, Head of Global Licensing and Partnerships at The Met. “Through our collaboration with Hape, we are extending the reach of our collection beyond the Museum’s walls, transforming iconic works of art into playful, educational experiences that invite children to connect with creativity, history, and storytelling in their everyday lives.”

About Hape

Hape is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of high-quality, eco-friendly wooden toys. Hape’s mission is to promote the development of young minds through playful, innovative toys designed to inspire creativity and learning. With a focus on sustainability and craftsmanship, Hape brings educational play to families worldwide.