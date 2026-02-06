Laos Arrests Nearly 2,800 Suspects in Golden Triangle Zone Since 2023, Officials Say

Nearly 2,800 suspects from 27 nationalities have been arrested in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (GTSEZ) in Bokeo Province for telecommunications fraud and related crimes since 2023, Lao authorities said.

Officials reported the figure during a high-level Lao–Chinese security meeting held on 3 February at the GTSEZ, located in Ton Pheung District along the Mekong River near the borders with Thailand and Myanmar.

The area has seen rapid economic expansion in recent years, attracting both legitimate investment and criminal networks exploiting cross-border connectivity and digital platforms for illicit activity.

In response to rising security concerns, the Ministry of Public Security restructured the GTSEZ police unit in March 2023, placing it under direct ministerial supervision and granting it independent operational authority. Officials said the move strengthened cooperation with Chinese and Vietnamese law enforcement agencies and improved the zone’s capacity to address transnational crime.

Since the restructuring, police have conducted 18 operations inside the GTSEZ and a further 18 operations in surrounding areas of Bokeo Province, resulting in an additional 396 arrests, including 77 Chinese nationals.

Several high-profile cases were cited, including the July 2025 arrest of 59 Vietnamese nationals involved in a high-tech scam operation that targeted hundreds of victims in Vietnam. The case was dismantled with support from Dien Bien Provincial Police.

In early-December 2025, GTSEZ authorities announced a reward of LAK 100 million (USD 4,613) for information leading to action against scams and fraud networks, guaranteeing full informant protection and confidentiality.

Just weeks later, however, a mid-December inspection of 475 buildings found full compliance with online gaming suspensions and detected no illegal activity, which raised questions about the high number of reported arrests earlier in the year.

Authorities said investigations remain ongoing as Laos continues to strengthen cross-border cooperation to combat cybercrime and organised criminal networks operating in the region.