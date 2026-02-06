Today’s biggest stars express individuality and confidence with natural diamonds



LOS ANGELES, US – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 February 2026 – At this year’s GRAMMY Awards, the Red Carpet sparkled with natural diamonds punctuating the looks of today’s most celebrated music artists.

Natural diamonds take center stage on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards. From left to right: Addison Rae, Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, Olivia Dean

Leading artists, performers and presenters showed up for music’s biggest night in diamond jewelry looks that spoke to creativity, individuality, glamour and power. From nominees Olivia Dean and Sabrina Carpenter to presenter Keltie Knight’s choices, natural diamonds expressed not only the timeless glamour and brilliance they’re known for, but their ability to amplify personal style. Natural diamonds were spotted in a range of tones from icy whites to deep whiskeys, and in settings from platinum to rose gold. Just as Hollywood stars are hitting the Red Carpet this year in Desert diamonds, the biggest new trend in natural diamonds, musical artists are experimenting with a bolder diamond palette, creating a more personality-driven red carpet.

Desert diamonds

Desert diamonds, ranging from warm whites to deep whiskeys, were spotted everywhere, including on presenter Keltie Knight, who opted for unique diamond and yellow gold hoops by RENNA, as well as a smattering of yellow gold, fancy-shaped diamond solitaire rings from the brand. Highlights also included power player J Balvin who chose a clean and classic tuxedo paired with a large cushion cut yellow diamond ring that added a nice balance to the traditionally masculine look.

Simple Drops

Simple drop earrings emerged as a quiet standout at the GRAMMYs, proving that restraint can be just as impactful as large statement pieces. Addison Rae and Madison Beer leaned into effortless glamour, choosing sleek diamond drops that framed the face with subtle movement and modern elegance. Billie Eilish brought her signature edge, using pared-back diamond drops to balance her bold black and white suiting. Kelsea Ballerini elevated the look in Sabyasachi, where refined diamond drops added softness and romance, while Reba McEntire turned to Martin Katz for timeless brilliance, opting for classic diamond drops that were sure to catch the eye.

Diamond Hoops for Men

Men are increasingly embracing minimalist yet impactful diamond hoop earrings as a refined accessory choice. Bad Bunny paired his sharp Schiaparelli tuxedo with a single diamond hoop earring, bringing a subtle but polished sparkle to his look that perfectly balanced his experimental sartorial vibe. Kaytranada’s red carpet presence and inclination for understated yet stylish accessories suggest that simple diamond hoops align naturally with his fashion-forward aesthetic. This trend points to a broader moment in men’s red carpet jewelry: pared-back diamond hoops that provide polished shine without overpowering the rest of the ensemble, signaling a move toward jewelry that feels personal, versatile, and modern.

Rings

Rings at the GRAMMYs reflected a dual trend of bold expression and refined delicacy, underscoring natural diamonds’ versatility. Sabrina Carpenter complimented her look in Chopard, opting for diamond rings that delivered impact without overpowering her look, while Sombr also made a striking impression with a diamond ring that was perfect high-jewelry shine to go with his existing sequined ensemble. In contrast, Olivia Dean showcased a more delicate approach in Cartier High Jewelry, layering elegant diamond rings that emphasized timeless sophistication perfectly echoing her Chanel gown. Miley Cyrus made perhaps the boldest ring statement of the night with several diamond rings stacked and worn over leather gloves.

Necklaces

Necklaces at the GRAMMYs showcased how natural diamonds can define both quiet refinement and bold presence on the red carpet. On the delicate end of the spectrum, Charlotte Lawrence in Messika exemplified understated luxury with a finely crafted diamond necklace that traced the neckline proving that less is more. In contrast, Hailey and Justin Bieber turned heads with matching Lorraine Schwartz statement diamond neck pieces that anchored their looks. Tate McRae also grabbed attention with a 50 carat Lorraine Schwartz necklace, while Pharrell Williams elevated his ensemble with a striking diamond necklace that blended artistry and scale. Together, these moments underscored a versatile necklace trend: from minimalist diamonds that whispered elegance to oversized, expressive pieces that commanded attention. Natural diamonds continue to serve as dynamic anchors in personal style storytelling.

