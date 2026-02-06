NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS Obtains Minority Stake in Pakistan’s TCS Logistics (Private) Limited

TOKYO, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. announced that it has acquired a minority stake in TCS Logistics (Private) Limited (hereinafter “TCSL”), a logistics company primarily engaged in providing domestic logistics services in Pakistan, through its subsidiary NX South Asia & Oceania Co., Ltd. The acquisition took place on Monday, February 2, 2026.

The NX Group positions the provision of end-to-end solutions covering the entire customer supply chain as a key strategy for accelerating business growth in the global market, with a particular focus on strengthening global logistics capabilities in South Asia and the surrounding regions.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Karachi, Pakistan, the TCS Group is among the largest logistics conglomerates in the country. TCSL, one of the companies of the TCS Group, possesses a nationwide logistics infrastructure in Pakistan, handling domestic land transportation, warehousing and distribution, and international overland transport connecting Central Asia to overseas destinations via the Port of Karachi. Pakistan has a population of over 200 million, with a substantial youth demographic, and future economic growth is anticipated for the country.

Through this acquisition, the NX Group will leverage TCSL’s domestic logistics network and customer base to strengthen its logistics operations in Pakistan, where domestic demand is expected to grow. The NX Group will also work to enhance trade lanes to Central Asia originating from Pakistan, with a focus on developing new logistics services and identifying emerging market needs.

Through collaboration with TCSL, the NX Group aims to realize growth opportunities early, thereby providing stronger support to its customers’ supply chains.

TCSL Overview

(1) Name: TCS Logistics (Private) Limited

(2) Location: 101-104, Civil Aviation Club Road, Near Hajj Terminal, Karachi Airport, Karachi

(3) Warehouse Locations & Facilities

Number of Warehouse Locations: 25

Warehouse Area: 1,494,587 square feet (Approximately 140,000m2)

Vehicles Owned: 322

(4) Representative Name and Position:

Khalid Awan (Chairman)

Saira Awan (President)

(5) Business Activities: Land transportation, warehousing and distribution, land border transportation, forwarding, packaging services and other related operations

(6) Date of Establishment: June 3, 2002

