Samsung Biologics leads climate transparency with independent validation of Product Carbon Footprint system

INCHEON, South Korea, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced that its product carbon footprint (PCF) system has been validated by Det Norske Veritas (DNV), an independent third-party assurance provider, confirming alignment with globally recognized standards.

The validation confirms that Samsung Biologics’ PCF calculation methodology complies with global standards, including ISO 14067 and PAS 2050. This reflects the company’s advanced and systematically developed approach to carbon accounting across biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes, supporting transparency and consistency in sustainability reporting.

The validation was conducted by DNV, an independent assurance and risk management provider headquartered in Norway. DNV assessed the validity of the company’s PCF system across data input, conversion, and output, confirming that the assumptions, methods, and overall approach follow globally accepted practices.

Through this validated PCF framework, Samsung Biologics aims to support clearer communication and greater comparability of product-level carbon footprint data across the biopharmaceutical value chain, in line with evolving client expectations and sustainability requirements.

“Achieving independent validation of our PCF system reflects the rigor and transparency of the carbon data we provide to clients,” said John Rim, President and CEO of Samsung Biologics. “This represents the company’s continued focus on building sustainable operations based on established standards, while maintaining reliable and consistent manufacturing. As sustainability considerations continue to shape decision-making across the biopharmaceutical industry, we believe this system enables constructive collaboration with our partners.”

Samsung Biologics’ sustainability efforts have also been recognized through its recent EcoVadis assessment, where the company received a Platinum rating, placing it among the top one percent of companies evaluated globally for sustainability management.

