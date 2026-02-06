SUS ENVIRONMENT Charts a New Course for Global Waste Management in 2025

SHANGHAI, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The year 2025 marked a period of strategic expansion and technological leadership for SUS ENVIRONMENT. As a global leading comprehensive waste-to-energy solution provider, the company rolled out its “Tripling in Ten-Year Domestic Growth” strategy, with the bold goal of “building another SUS overseas”. Today, the firm operates more than 90 eco-industrial parks across the globe, with its core equipment deployed in more than 300 waste-to-energy plants. This network processes roughly 300,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste daily, and its overseas investment scale ranks first among Chinese enterprises in the solid waste sector, underscoring its growing role as a global infrastructure partner.

At the heart of this growth is a consistent drive for innovation. SUS ENVIRONMENT implemented the world’s first commercially operational “AI + Digital Twin” platform in the waste-to-energy sector at its Xi’an Gaoling plant. Beyond digitalization, the company strengthened its technical authority by leading the compilation of China’s Best Available Techniques (CBAT), a reference guide designed to elevate operational standards worldwide. Throughout the year, its R&D efforts filed and granted 47 new invention patents and 12 core technical papers, while the company played an active role in international forums to promote shared technological standards.

The company’s operational model extends far beyond waste-to-energy. Its facilities provide district heating to local communities, treat industrial sludge, and support ecological remediation—transforming traditional waste plants into integrated resource hubs that deliver tangible environmental and social benefits to the regions they serve.

Globally, SUS ENVIRONMENT deepened its institutional engagement by becoming a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and entering strategic partnerships with leading industry bodies such as the International Solid Waste Association (ISWA) and the Global Waste-to-Energy Research and Technology Council (WtERT). The release of its inaugural bilingual sustainability report and a comprehensive visual identity refresh further signaled its commitment to transparent, sustainable governance on the world stage.

This comprehensive approach has garnered significant recognition. In 2025, the company was awarded the BRICS Industrial Innovation Competition First Prize, listed in the “China Corporate ESG 100 Index,” and honored with the Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency’s “Green and Sustainable Finance Award.” These accolades validate a year in which SUS ENVIRONMENT successfully demonstrated that the future of waste management lies not in isolated treatment, but in technologically integrated, ecologically synergistic, and globally collaborative systems—offering a scalable model for sustainable urban development worldwide.