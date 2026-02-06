Vientiane Capital Surpasses 2025 Revenue Target by 31 Percent

Vientiane Capital collected more than LAK 14 trillion (approximately USD 650 million) in 2025, surpassing its annual target by 31 percent, according to the Department of Finance of Vientiane Capital.

Speaking at the 2025 Annual Financial Review Meeting and the 2026 Planning Conference, Viengsaly Inthaphom, Head of the Department of Finance of Vientiane Capital, said total revenue collection reached 130 percent of the approved plan, marking a year-on-year increase of 31 percent, or approximately LAK 3.3 trillion (approximately USD 153 million).

Viengsaly attributed the successful performance to stricter revenue management, improved tax administration, and full implementation of the TaxRIS system across all units.

Additional contributions came from an expanded tax base, better registration of small and micro-enterprises, and higher revenue from fuel imports, vehicles, and consumer goods.

The finance head also noted that effective coordination between the Vientiane Capital administration, the Ministry of Finance, and district authorities played a key role in strengthening collections and achieving targets.

Looking ahead to 2026, the Department of Finance will continue tightening revenue control, preventing budget leakage, and implementing national economic recovery measures.