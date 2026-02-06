Astravolt Unveils “Active Intelligence” Strategy at Silicon Valley Launch

From Portable Power to Connected Community Ecosystems: A Vision for All–Scenario Intelligent Energy

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Astravolt, an intelligent energy technology company, formally entered the North American market today with a comprehensive vision for an “all-scenario intelligent energy ecosystem.” The launch showcased the company’s inaugural line of portable power stations, while also placing a core emphasis on Astravolt’s long term strategy: shifting energy storage from isolated hardware to an interconnected, AI-driven network that spans personal, home, community, and urban environments.



Astravolt product launch event

Founded in 2023, Astravolt is built on the core philosophy of “AI + Robotics + Digital Energy.” The company is introducing the concept of “Active Intelligence”—a system architecture where energy devices do not merely store power passively but sense, predict, and autonomously optimize energy flow based on usage patterns, grid pricing, and environmental conditions.

“Energy storage has historically operated as isolated, passive hardware,” said Kenneth Jing, Technical Expert at Astravolt. “Our vision is to transform these systems into intelligent, connected devices that learn usage patterns, predict demand, and optimize performance over time. We’re applying the same AI and cloud principles that revolutionized smartphones and computing to energy infrastructure.”

A Unified Ecosystem Across Four Life Scenarios

Astravolt’s ecosystem connects four distinct layers, Personal Mobility, Residential Energy Autonomy, and Community and Urban Infrastructure, through a unified cloud management system. Each layer builds upon the next, creating a continuous loop where personal sustainable energy supplements home backup, home storage units respond to city grid demands, and urban mobile charging networks provide ultimate energy security for individuals and families alike.

Personal Mobility: The Intelligent Energy Companion

The ecosystem begins with the Nova Series, designed not merely as power stations but as intelligent mobile companions for diverse lifestyles. The Nova 300 delivers ultra quiet power for casual camping and everyday carry. The Nova 3000 serves as a high capacity mobile hub engineered to power extended RV journeys and off grid living. For professionals in demanding environments, the Nova 1200 Pro introduces semi solid state battery technology, providing the enhanced thermal stability and safety assurance required for content creators, emergency responders, and field researchers.

Residential Energy: The Home Energy Brain

Moving from mobility to the home, Astravolt’s vision centers on residential energy autonomy, transforming every household from a passive electricity consumer into an active energy manager. The APOLLO series turns urban balconies into active energy generators through plug and play solar storage. AI systems automatically optimize charging around peak and off peak electricity pricing, while providing millisecond switchover during outages to ensure uninterrupted power. The HALO whole home energy storage system serves as the central hub, with cloud based visualization that puts energy control in homeowners’ hands.

Together, these systems create what Astravolt calls the “home energy brain”, a household microgrid that delivers triple benefits: safety through backup power resilience, economic savings through intelligent scheduling, and environmental value through maximized renewable utilization. Families benefit not only from lower electricity costs, but also greater energy independence.

Community and Urban Energy: The Virtual Power Plant

When personal and residential energy nodes are fully activated, a larger energy ecosystem emerges. Astravolt’s community and urban layer aggregates distributed storage resources into “virtual power plants” that enable neighborhood energy sharing and city level dispatch, transforming energy into shared community assets.

The HELIOS mobile storage and charging robot represents this vision. HELIOS revolutionizes charging infrastructure by shifting from “drivers seeking chargers” to “chargers finding vehicles.” Featuring autonomous navigation and high power fast charging capabilities, the robot deploys flexibly across parking structures, event venues, and urban centers without requiring construction or fixed installation. For users, it delivers convenient doorstep charging; for cities, it serves as a mobile grid balancing resource that reduces infrastructure strain during peak demand.

Building the Connective Infrastructure for Distributed Energy

“We’re building the connective infrastructure for distributed energy,” Kenneth Jing stated. “As renewable adoption accelerates and consumption becomes more distributed across electric vehicles, home batteries, and portable devices, the ability to intelligently coordinate these systems becomes increasingly valuable. Our differentiation lies in advanced battery safety technology, particularly our semi solid state chemistry; intelligent software that continuously improves system performance; and an open ecosystem vision that enables growth beyond our own hardware.”

About Astravolt

Astravolt is an intelligent energy technology company founded in 2023, driven by the core philosophy of “AI + Robotics + Digital Energy.” The company is dedicated to building an all scenario intelligent energy ecosystem spanning personal, home, community, and urban environments. By transforming energy storage from passive hardware into intelligent, connected networks, Astravolt provides global users with efficient, smart, and clean energy solutions that maximize renewable utilization and optimize efficiency.