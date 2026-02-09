Dreame Wet Dry Vacuum Makes Its U.S. Prime-Time Debut on Game Day with NBC

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On February 8, Dreame Wet Dry Vacuum announced a high-profile collaboration with NBC, one of the three major U.S. broadcast television networks, securing its debut on U.S. national prime-time television. The brand’s 30-second commercial will air on Game Day, during Championship Sunday coverage, placing Dreame wet dry vacuum on one of the most-watched live broadcast stages in the United States and reaching tens of millions of viewers nationwide through NBC’s broadcast and affiliate network.



Dreame Wet Dry Vacuum

For Dreame, the campaign represents a key step in introducing its wet dry vacuum category to the American mainstream. By appearing during a premium live sports broadcast, the technology-driven brand is showcasing how intelligent cleaning innovation can deliver a more efficient approach to everyday floor care.

The commercial features Aero Pro, one of Dreame’s latest wet & dry vacuum models introduced to the U.S. market following its debut at CES 2026. Designed as an all-in-one solution, Aero Pro vacuums and mops in a single pass, handling both wet spills and dry debris. Its ultra-slim 3.88-inch profile and 180-degree lie-flat design enable easy cleaning under sofas and beds, while a dual-scraper system helps reduce hair tangling and maintain streak-free results.

During CES, NBA legend and youngest MVP in league history Derrick Rose experienced Aero Pro firsthand, highlighting its cleaning performance and sleek design.

Beyond broadcast exposure, Dreame continues to deepen its presence in the U.S. innovation ecosystem. Following CES, the brand hosted its global innovation launch event, “The Future of Smart Living,” at Stanford University in Silicon Valley, where it showcased its latest advancements in intelligent cleaning technology alongside initiatives supporting children’s health and well-being.

Today, Dreame operates in more than 120 countries and regions worldwide. Dreame wet dry vacuum holds the No.1 market share in 17 countries, and has filed over 1,700 global patent applications. As the brand expands its global footprint, it remains focused on translating advanced technology into practical solutions for everyday cleaning scenarios.

To coincide with the Game Day campaign, Dreame is offering a limited-time promotion for U.S. consumers. Consumers can receive a discount by using the code GAMEDAY10 on Dreame’s U.S. website between February 1 and February 28, with availability subject to terms and exclusions.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. For more information, please visit https://www.dreametech.com/.