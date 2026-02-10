Agoda Launches Free Global eSIMs for VIP Diamond Members

SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda has introduced free eSIMs for its VIP Diamond members, accessible directly through the Agoda app. This service allows travelers to stay connected effortlessly during international trips and eliminates the need for physical tourist SIM cards.



Loyalty members in Agoda’s VIP Diamond tier can activate their eSIM before departure through the Agoda app. The complimentary data package includes 1GB of data, is valid for seven days, and can be used in many eligible destinations across the globe. This eSIM offering is the latest addition to Agoda’s VIP loyalty program, which already rewarded frequent travelers with benefits like exclusive discounts and priority customer support.

Ittai Chorev, Chief Product Officer at Agoda, shared, “At Agoda, we’re all about helping travelers see the world for less. Our new eSIM service is a fantastic perk for our most fervent and loyal customers, allowing them to stay connected on their trip. That’s one less thing to take care of when planning a trip.”

The feature is now available to all Agoda VIP Diamond members through the Agoda app on iOS and Android. Travelers can reach the VIP Diamond tier on Agoda by booking accommodations, flights, or activities on the platform.

With over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities available, Agoda continues to provide comprehensive travel solutions tailored to the diverse needs of its users. The eSIM service complements Agoda’s offerings, ensuring travelers have the connectivity they need to fully enjoy their travel experiences.

For more information on Agoda’s VIP Diamond program and eSIM offering, visit https://www.agoda.com/account/vip or download the Agoda mobile app.