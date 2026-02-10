Authorities Seize Illegal Drugs in Vang Vieng, Minors Taken in for Investigation

Authorities in Vang Vieng have detained 23 people, most of them under the age of 18, during a raid targeting drug use at a local food and beverage establishment.

Provincial authorities carried out the operation on 22 January after identifying the venue as a hotspot for drug-related activity. Officials have not disclosed the name of the establishment, citing ongoing investigations.

During the raid, officers seized a range of illegal substances and items, including nitrous oxide balloons, commonly known as laughing gas, ketamine, e-cigarettes, kratom juice, and drug-infused beverages marketed as “coffee” and “collagen.”

Later, on 24 January, all suspects were taken in for investigation, and authorities organized educational and legal awareness sessions for the young offenders, their parents, and legal guardians.

Under Lao law, minors involved with drugs are classified as “children in need of special protection” and receive mandatory rehabilitation, counseling, and social reintegration rather than imprisonment.

More Cases

This is not an isolated case. Back in May 2025, three primary school students in Vientiane Capital were hospitalized after consuming a drug mixed with collagen.

Two students with underlying health conditions were in serious condition, while the third experienced mild dizziness.

The incident prompted schools nationwide to intensify awareness campaigns among parents and students about the dangers of drug consumption and the importance of vigilance.

The authorities emphasized the need for community involvement and education to address the root causes of youth substance abuse, including social influence, easy access to substance, and limited awareness of drug-related health risks, and prevent future incidents.