Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy™ redefines intentional travel with curated line-up of meaningful experiences across Asia Pacific excluding China

Almost 100 unique guest experiences available across nearly 80 properties in Asia Pacific excluding China

The program features destination experiences centered around Community & Environment

SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Marriott International Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC) today unveiled a series of new, enhanced guest experiences under Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy™, a program that enables intentional travel across the region. With almost 100 experiences offered across close to 80 hotels in 12 APEC markets, Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy™ offers guests the opportunity to forge deeper connections with the destinations and local communities they visit.



Nipa Palm Planting with JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa

Centered around two main pillars—Community and Environment – the current program provides a variety of enriching experiences for guests across the region to explore what matters to the places they visit and discover how they can get involved. With a robust line-up of experiences, the Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy™ program is well-positioned to support intentional travel and serve as a trusted platform for travelers seeking a deeper understanding of local cultures and opportunities to contribute positively to local communities and ecosystems.

“The enhanced Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy™ program reinforces our commitment to delivering meaningful experiences for guests when they stay with us. Today’s travelers want to travel with intention. They are looking to go deeper and truly understand the unique character of the destinations they visit. Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy™ also underscores our commitment to connecting people through the power of travel and serving our world, supporting local communities and environments,” said John Toomey, Chief Commercial Officer, Marriott International, APEC.

Each Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy™ experience is thoughtfully crafted to bring guests closer to the cultural fabric that shapes each destination and enables guests to learn more about local environments and communities. Through engaging, hands-on activities, guests can foster meaningful connections and make a positive difference to the destination they visit. A wide range of bespoke experiences are available only to hotel guests, with the full details available at Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy™.

Some examples of Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy™ experiences in APEC properties include:

Maldives

Adopt a coral with Sheraton Full Moon Maldives Resort & Spa

Guests take part in a hands-on coral restoration project where they’ll join an in-house Marine Biologist and participate in an interactive activity by planting small coral fragments on a frame. These frames, subsequently placed in the water, grow and mature into new coral colonies in the resort’s lagoon. The resort team posts regular updates online, so guests can follow the growth of their coral from home. Guests will also receive photo updates twice a year as the coral colonies mature and flourish. This project also is designed to serve as a stable source of income for the local community as the coral frames used in the project are designed and made on Fulhadhoo, a local island in Baa Atoll, providing employment for local residents.

Japan

Explore Osaka’s cultural identity with W Osaka

Guests can embark on an experiential exploration with W Osaka, exploring the city’s hidden gems, and uncover—through history, architecture, and culinary heritage—why Osaka has been hailed as ‘Japan’s Kitchen’. They’ll have the ability to choose a guided walking or cycling tour to learn about the city’s traditional architecture and urban design, covering the southern defensive areas of Osaka Castle to lesser-known locations such as Karahori Shopping Street. A trip to market stalls featuring seaweed vendors from the local community reveals how locals use and repurpose food ingredients sustainably in their everyday life. Osaka’s vibrant food culture comes to life through a hands-on dashi experience held at a local café, where guests will be able to learn about mindful consumption and sustainable cooking practices using traditional ingredients such as bonito flakes and seaweed.

South Korea

Embrace Haenyeo culture with JW Marriott Jeju

Best known as the female divers from Jeju Island, the Haenyeo are a cultural symbol of Jeju. For centuries, the Haenyeo have relied on resources from the ocean for their livelihoods, serving as the guardians of Jeju’s coastal legacy and the living proof of local wisdom. Guests are introduced to Haenyeo breathing techniques through a guided meditation experience led by a Haenyeo and learn about the island’s culinary heritage and traditions with a hands-on cooking class led by the hotel’s head chef featuring locally sourced, seasonal ingredients native to Jeju.

Thailand

Nipa Palm Planting & Buffalo Bathing with JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa

Guests can learn about Thailand’s traditional agricultural practices through a hands-on nipa palm planting experience, ending with a buffalo bathing session. Participating in a private conservation class hosted in a nearby mangrove area, guests can learn about the region’s native flora, the ecological significance of nipa palms, and how they have been used as a durable, sustainable material for crafting. Under the guidance of the JW Garden team and conservation partners, guests plant nipa palms, helping to restore and preserve indigenous nipa palm groves and local biodiversity. The experience culminates in a playful, supervised session of water buffalo bathing that immerses guests in Thai people’s traditional ways of life.

Learn the Wisdom of Rice with Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok

Guests are introduced to the ingenuity of age-old, conscious culinary practices, learning Thai rice culture and Thai food preservation passed down through generations. They’ll discover how leftover cooked rice is sun-dried and was transformed into new dishes to extend shelf life and reduce waste long before modern refrigeration existed. A live demonstration from the chef showcases how leftover cooked rice from daily consumption can become the base for traditional Thai snacks. Under the chef’s guidance, guests can create Thai-inspired snacks using zero-waste methods and learn how these techniques can be easily adopted at home into delicious dishes regardless of country or cuisine.

Indonesia

Live as a Balinese with Sthala, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, Ubud Bali

Guests experience the daily life of a Balinese at a local house and learn more about the Balinese philosophy of harmony between people, nature, and the divine by engaging directly with locals from the surrounding communities. From visiting a traditional Balinese house to making daily offerings alongside local Balinese, guests have the opportunity to gain a holistic understanding of the Balinese people’s way of life and form a deep connection with the local community.

Explore Wayang Ental with Four Points by Sheraton Bali Kuta

Discover Bali’s rich cultural heritage through Balinese Wayang, an ancient form of storytelling that uses shadow puppetry and intricate wooden puppets to depict epic tales and moral lessons. The hands-on, interactive experience introduces guests to the art of Wayang Ental, the only type of Wayang made from palm leaves. They’ll be able to learn the basic techniques used to craft Wayang Ental, understand how palm leaves can be transformed into traditional puppets during a live demonstration, and turn that knowledge into practice by creating their own Wayang Ental for a mini performance.

Vietnam

Create Soaps for Smiles with Renaissance Riverside Hotel Saigon

Guests join a hands-on recycling workshop to learn how used soaps can be turned into new, beautifully crafted bars using a simple, hygienic method. They’ll be able to take home not just the soaps they create but also tips on how they can adopt more sustainable practices in their daily life. This project also supports children with cleft lips, palates, and other facial abnormalities, with all proceeds from this workshop donated to Operation Smile, with a purpose of bringing real smiles and hope to little ones across Vietnam.

Malaysia

Grow a Mushroom from Scratch with W Kuala Lumpar

Guests join the Chef de Cuisine from the hotel’s Flock restaurant and learn how to grow mushrooms and herbs sustainably through a hands-on experience. They’ll start their learning journey at W Shroom Lab, learning basic growing techniques and observing the life cycle of a mushroom first-hand. As part of the experience, they’ll be able to hand-pick mushrooms and herbs from the lab and join the culinary team to prepare one of Flock’s signature dishes. For a more in-depth learning experience, they can opt for an offsite visit to our hydroponic farm and explore the process of growing micro herbs and exotic salad leaves.

India

Discover traditional Warli art with Courtyard by Marriott Bhopal

Participate in a guided painting session to learn about the traditional art of Warli, an indigenous artform known for its intricate designs. Guests learn through storytelling and hands-on activities, led by local artisans and hosted in a serene natural setting in the hotel. The session introduces guests to the historical and cultural significance of Warli art, its symbolism, and its connection to nature and community life. Guests create their own Warli artwork, which they can take home afterward. Beyond fostering appreciation for India’s tribal heritage, this experience also empowers local artisans and craftsmen by providing a platform for them to showcase their skills and creating stable income opportunities.

Fiji

Mangrove Planting with Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay

For generations, coastal communities in Fiji have relied on mangrove forests for food, medicine, shelter, and building materials. They have a direct impact on nearby reefs and lagoons, helping enhance reef health and sustain biodiversity in the region. Led by the in-house marine biologist, who provides expert knowledge on coastal ecosystems, guests practice planting techniques to help restore and regenerate local mangrove forests, while also learning about the cultural and economic significance of mangroves for local communities.

Australia

Discover Sydney by Kayak with Sydney Harbour Marriott

Guests embark on a private, guided kayak tour journeying through Sydney’s vibrant history, iconic landmarks and rich natural ecosystems. They’ll learn about Sydney’s rich history and the Harbour’s diverse marine ecosystem and ongoing, hands-on conservation projects. Equipped with necessary tools, guests are able to contribute directly to the Harbour’s ongoing cleanup efforts by helping to collect rubbish from the water on route.

Philippines

Explore the Vibrant World of Corals with Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort

Home to a large number of reef fishers, the Philippines is heavily dependent on reef ecosystems. Guests learn about local conservation efforts aimed at restoring vital marine habitats and participate in a hands-on, educational coral planting experience. They’ll gain deep insights into local marine habitats, and have an opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to the local environment through their participation.

Singapore

Make a zero-waste mixed fruit jam with JW Marriott Singapore South Beach

Guests will get the hands-on opportunity to learn how to repurpose leftover produce from fruit trimmings into a mixed fruit jam under the guidance of the hotel’s culinary team. They’ll pick up techniques for minimizing food waste at home, learn practical ways to repurpose everyday kitchen leftovers, and discover how the hotel integrates sustainability into daily operations. The finished jam will be batched and bottled into small jars and delivered to the guests upon checkout as a thoughtful reminder of their contribution to reducing waste and giving produce a second life.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

