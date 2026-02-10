Laos, United Arab Emirates to Cooperate on Digital, AI, Cybersecurity, Economy

Laos has taken new steps to strengthen its digital security as the government pushes ahead with online services, artificial intelligence, and digital finance.

During the World Government Summit 2026 in Dubai on 3 February, Lao authorities signed agreements with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), based partners focusing on cybersecurity, digital finance, and artificial intelligence, areas seen as increasingly critical as Laos moves more government and financial services online.

The Lao Ministry of Finance and Kaspersky Middle East signed a Memorandum of Understanding aiming to strengthen protection for digital infrastructure, financial platforms, and online transactions as Laos expands its use of digital services.

The partnership also includes technical training, addressing a key challenge for Laos as digital systems develop faster than local technical capacity.

A second agreement, signed between the Ministry of Technology and Communications and Menas Capital LLC, aims to link Laos to a wider regional digital and artificial intelligence network through the planned ASEAN Digital and AI Hub.

Officials say the initiative could help Laos improve digital public services and allow local businesses to connect more easily with regional technology markets.

Beyond technology, the summit also provided a platform for broader economic engagement. Lao and UAE business representatives met in Dubai to discuss logistics, transport, and manufacturing, highlighting interest in using Laos’ rail links and dry ports to support regional trade.

The following day, on 4 February, Laos and the UAE also discussed trade and investment opportunities connected to logistics, dry ports and seaports, transport links, railway-based trade, and modern manufacturing.

The parties signed two additional agreements to promote trade and investment between their respective private sectors.