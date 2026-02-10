Make the most of Japan’s snowy season! Visit Biwako Valley for thrilling snow fun and amazing food–all within easy reach of Kansai International Airport

OTSU, Japan, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — In January 2026, a strong cold wave brought much more snow to Japan than usual. Shiga Prefecture, located right next to Kyoto—one of Japan’s most famous tourist destinations—is home to Lake Biwa, the largest lake in Japan. By late January, the lakeshore becomes a beautiful world of white snow. Nearby ski resorts also have plenty of natural snow. For these reasons, this area is now a very popular winter destination. Among the ski resorts around Lake Biwa, Biwako Valley stands out as especially popular. You can enjoy the amazing lake view and play in the snow at the same time. It is easy to visit, taking less than one hour from Kyoto.



[Left Image] At Biwako Valley, you can visit “Biwako Terrace” for a breathtaking view. The contrast between the blue water of the terrace pool and the deep blue lake in winter is amazing. This beautiful view is definitely worth the trip to the mountain top. [Top Right Image] At the BBQ Restaurant & Bar “HALUKA,” you can enjoy delicious dishes such as steaks and hamburgers made with Omi beef—one of Japan’s top three wagyu brands—while taking in the stunning view of the pure white ski slopes. [Bottom Right Image] Ogoto Onsen is one of the best hot spring destinations in the Kansai region. It is only a 30-minute drive from Biwako Valley. This hot spring has a long history of about 1,200 years. It is famous as a “skin-beautifying spring” because the water is very gentle on your skin.

Biwako Valley is very popular in the Kansai area because it is easy to visit. You can reach it from Kyoto Station without any transfers: simply take the JR Kosei Line to Shiga Station. From Shiga Station, it is only a 10-minute bus ride. Moreover, From the Biwako Valley Ropeway Sanroku Station to the 1,100-meter summit, it takes only 5 minutes. The temperature at the top is more than 5°C lower than at the bottom. It feels like a different world, where a beautiful white snow landscape welcomes you.

As soon as you leave the Summit Station, you will see “Biwako Terrace.” If you take a photo of the terrace pool and Lake Biwa together, you can capture an endless blue view. It is very popular on social media. In winter, the contrast between the white snow and the blue lake is beautiful. This view alone is worth the visit to the mountain top.

Biwako Valley offers a wide range of well-equipped facilities within the ski resort. Near the Sanroku Station, you can rent snowboards, skis, boots, and warm winter clothes. Your clothes will get wet when you touch the snow, so we recommend renting or wearing proper winter gear before you go to the top. The resort has many areas for everyone: professional courses, practice slopes for beginners, a dedicated “ Snow Land ” area for fun snow play, and zones for enjoying sledding.

The “Zipline Adventure” is open during both the green season and the winter season. On this attraction, you can slide down a wire rope with a pulley while looking at the grand Lake Biwa below. It is just as popular as skiing. Even if you are not good at sports, you can enjoy the speed and thrill safely.

If you want a more special view, take the 4-person chairlift to “Café 360” at the highest point of Biwako Valley. This terrace opened last year. From there, you can see a beautiful world of white snow and look down at Lake Biwa from the very top.

“Omi Beef” is the most famous local specialty of Shiga. It is one of Japan’s top three wagyu beef brands. Many people visit from overseas to enjoy its soft texture and rich flavor that melts in your mouth. At “Grill Dining & Bar HALUKA,” you can eat Omi Beef steaks and burgers while looking at the snowy slopes.

At “Terrace Café,” you can enjoy special desserts found only here. Try the gelato made with Omi black tea “Wa-kocha” and milk. Shiga is the birthplace of Japanese tea, so this flavor is very special to this area. You can enjoy Omi tea at the restaurants and cafés. You can also buy it at the gift shop to take home as a souvenir.

There are many other great places to visit near Biwako Valley. Only a 30-minute drive away is “Ogoto Onsen,” one of the most famous hot spring destinations in the Kansai region. It started about 1,200 years ago and is famous as a “skin-beautifying spring” because the water is very gentle on your skin. Relaxing in a hot spring to warm up your body after playing in the snow—this is the best way to enjoy winter in Japan.

“Mangetsuji Ukimido” is a historic temple built over Lake Biwa. It is one of the best photo spots in Otsu City. From Hieizan Sakamoto Station on the JR Kosei Line, you can find the path to the Enryakuji Temple, a World Heritage site. If you’d like to appreciate the grand scale of Lake Biwa from the water itself, we recommend the “Michigan Cruise,” a scenic sightseeing boat tour on the lake. On the open deck, you can feel the breeze and enjoy a relaxing trip around the southern part of Lake Biwa. Watching the white, snow-covered mountains from the boat will surely be a wonderful memory.