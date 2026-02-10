TradFi vs. Crypto: Bybit Launches 300,000 USDT Trading Challenge as Copy Trading Gains Momentum in Volatility

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is calling traders across the TradFi and crypto divide to come together for the Master Trading Challenge: TradFi VS Crypto . With Bybit Copy Trading as the main arena, the global trading tournament will offer 300,000 USDT in prizes as trader interest in automated trading strategies continues to grow amid heightened market volatility.

The multi-round challenge is set to keep competitive traders on their toes throughout February and March 2026. Designed to finally settle the friendly rivalry between traditional finance tactics and classic crypto trading strategies, Bybit’s Copy Trading platform will serve as the ultimate battleground where Master Traders and their followers can put their skills and strategies to the test.

Rising to the Challenge: TradFi VS Crypto

The challenge runs across two two-week rounds, with Round 1 from February 9 to 24 and Round 2 from February 27 until March 14, 2026. Each round runs independently with its own 150,000 USDT prize pool and leaderboard rankings.

Master Traders may compete in one of two categories: classic cryptoperpetual contracts or TradFi-style products, mirroring the growing convergence between traditional finance and digital asset trading strategies. Rankings are determined by both team trading volume and profit-and-loss performance.

Eligible participants must meet the minimum team trading volume to qualify for the leaderboard:

Classic traders: 75,000 USDT



TradFi participants: 1,500,000 USDx

Master Traders must also maintain at least 20 unique active Followers, ensuring that rewards go to traders with demonstrated track records of attracting genuine follower interest.

Prizes Galore: Rewarding Performance and Clout

The top 50 Master Traders in each round are eligible for prizes, with first-place teams receiving 39,000 USDT and cascading rewards for teams placing 31st through 50th. Master Traders receive 50% of their team’s total reward, with the remaining half distributed among Followers based on proportional trading volume.

The tournament also features a “Like” rewards system where users can vote for preferred traders during the first week of each round. If a liked trader finishes in the top three, the first 1,000 supporters share 2,000 USDT, creating a social trading dynamic that mirrors emerging trends in retail investment platforms.



TradFi vs. Crypto: Bybit Launches 300,000 USDT Trading Challenge as Copy Trading Gains Momentum in Volatility

The tournament comes as copy trading, a strategy that allows users to automatically replicate the trades of experienced traders, has gained traction among retail investors seeking to navigate increasingly complex market conditions. With Bybit Copy Trading, less experienced traders can follow established Master Traders, democratizing access to sophisticated trading strategies that were previously available primarily to institutional investors.

Terms and conditions apply. To find out more about eligibility requirements and restrictions, users may visit: TradFi VS Crypto: Compete in the multi-round trading tournament for 300,000 USDT!

