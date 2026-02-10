VinFast and Exposure SARL Sign Mou to Promote Green Transportation in The Democratic Republic of Congo

Ms. Le Thi Thu Thuy – Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and Chairwoman of VinFast, and Mr. Fely Samuna Lukwaka – CEO of Exposure SARL, together with representatives of both parties at the signing ceremony.

Under the MOU, the two parties will discuss and coordinate to develop a plan to supply the first batch of VinFast electric vehicles for Exposure to operate electric taxi services in Kinshasa. This batch is expected to include the commercial-oriented Limo Green and Herio Green models, regarded as an initial foundation for an all-electric taxi model, contributing to the formation of zero-emission transport habits in urban passenger transportation in Congo.

At the same time, Exposure has expressed its intention to become a distributor of VinFast vehicles in the Congolese market and will jointly study a business plan suited to local conditions. Both parties commit to continued cooperation in good faith, laying the groundwork for deeper collaboration in the future.

The MOU between VinFast and Exposure SARL initiates the implementation of the strategic cooperation framework established by Vingroup and the City of Kinshasa in 2025. At that time, the parties agreed to study and promote the procurement and deployment of VinFast’s electric mobility solutions, including electric buses, cars, and scooters, to serve the city’s and residents’ transportation needs.

Earlier, the Kinshasa municipal authorities and Vingroup also signed an MOU to study and develop a riverside mega urban project covering approximately 6,300 hectares. Featuring housing, villas, hospitals, schools, shopping centers, hotels, and entertainment facilities, the project is expected to become a new tourism destination and a symbol of Kinshasa’s future development.

The partnerships align with the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s long-term vision for sustainable urban development and green transition, particularly in rapidly urbanizing cities such as Kinshasa, where demand for clean, smart and efficient mobility is rising. Building on the country’s renewable energy potential and commitment to low-emission growth, the initiative supports Kinshasa’s ambition to develop an integrated green infrastructure and electric mobility ecosystem.

Ms. Duong Thi Thu Trang, Deputy CEO of Global Sales, VinFast, stated: “The cooperation with Exposure SARL reflects VinFast’s confidence in the potential for green transportation in Africa and reaffirms our commitment to delivering modern, accessible green mobility solutions tailored to each market. We believe that VinFast’s electric vehicle products, proven across multiple markets, combined with Exposure’s local expertise, will help accelerate the transition to green transportation in Congo.”

Mr. Fely Samuna Lukwaka, Chief Executive Officer of Exposure SARL, said: “We are very pleased to cooperate with VinFast toward a low emission mobility future for the Democratic Republic of the Congo in general and the capital Kinshasa in particular. With a population of more than 120 million and a strategic location bordering nine countries, forming a regional market of over 200 million people, the Democratic Republic of the Congo has strong potential to become a gateway for electric vehicle development in Central Africa. We have full confidence in VinFast’s technological capabilities and product ecosystem, and we expect this cooperation to establish a foundation for the next stages of development of the electric vehicle market not only in the DRC but across the wider region.”

VinFast is a pure-play electric vehicle automaker under Vingroup, Vietnam’s largest private conglomerate, with a vision to drive the movement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Over the past years, the EV maker has expanded strongly into new and promising markets such as India, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the Middle East, while continuing to strengthen its presence in key markets in Europe and North America. Strategic moves in 2025 are expected to provide strong momentum and a solid launchpad for further breakthroughs in 2026.

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam’s largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast’s product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia.

Learn more at https://vinfastauto.com/vn_en