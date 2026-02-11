Laos Climbs Corruption Rankings, Surpasses Thailand for First Time

Laos improved its standing in the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), rising one position and surpassing Thailand for the first time.

The country scored 34 points, up from 33 in 2024 and marking a six-point improvement from 28 in 2023, signalling steady progress.

The 2025 CPI ranks 182 countries on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean) based on perceived public sector corruption. In 2025, Laos placed 114th globally, while the global average fell to a new low of 42.

Laos now also ranks ahead of the Philippines, which maintains a score of 32.

Despite this progress, the country remains well below the international threshold of 50, indicating ongoing governance challenges that require continued attention and reform.

Countries scoring below 50 are considered to have serious corruption problems, and more than two-thirds of nations assessed fall into this category.

Laos Advances in Regional Rankings

Laos’ rise comes as Thailand experienced a slight decline amid political tensions following the 8 February election, which was won by the conservative Bhumjaithai Party. The vote triggered allegations of irregularities and protests.

Across Southeast Asia, corruption levels vary widely. Singapore remains the regional leader, ranking third globally with a score of 84.

Brunei follows at 63. Timor-Leste scored 44, while Vietnam improved slightly to 41.

At the lower end, Cambodia slipped to 20, and Myanmar remains among the lowest globally at 16.

Myanmar’s low score reflects continued political instability following the general election held in early January 2026. The vote was dominated by the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party, with many opposition parties barred from participating and voting restricted in conflict-affected areas.

The election faced widespread criticism as neither free nor fair, reinforcing military control amid ongoing civil unrest.

Global Context

Globally, Denmark leads the world with a score of 90, followed by Finland at 88 and Singapore at 84.

At the opposite end of the scale, Somalia and South Sudan share the lowest score of 9.

The 2025 CPI shows that corruption remains a serious threat in every part of the world, with limited signs of progress. Transparency International warns that even established democracies are experiencing erosion in their anti-corruption frameworks due to weakened standards and restrictions on civic space.

Challenges Ahead for Laos

For Laos, improvement in the CPI comes as the country seeks removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, where it was placed in February 2025 over financial crime concerns.

The report emphasizes that lasting success requires systemic reforms, greater transparency, stronger institutions, and media freedom protection, shifting from case-by-case enforcement to structural change.

This comes as Laos prepares for its 22 February election.