Road Accidents Slightly Down in 2025, New Year Period Remains Most Deadly

Laos recorded 6,779 road accidents nationwide in 2025, a slight decrease of 10 cases compared to 6,789 accidents in 2024, according to official figures.

The accidents resulted in 10,464 injuries and 917 deaths, while 12,158 vehicles were damaged. In comparison, 2024 saw 10,312 injuries, 929 fatalities, and 12,212 vehicles damaged, some beyond repair.

Although overall accidents and fatalities declined slightly, road safety remains a serious concern.

Vientiane Capital recorded the highest number of accidents in 2025 with 1,273 cases and 208 deaths, followed by Champasak Province with 125 deaths, and Vientiane Province with 761 cases and 70 deaths.

The figures highlight continued road safety challenges in major urban centers and high-traffic provinces.

During the International New Year “five dangerous days” from 29 December 2025 to 2 January 2026, authorities recorded 172 traffic accidents, two more than the previous year, resulting in 23 deaths and hundreds of injuries as holiday travel and celebrations increased risks.

Officials have emphasized the need for stricter compliance with traffic regulations, particularly during major holidays, to reduce preventable deaths and injuries.