IFS Asset Management recognised as Singapore’s Fund Launch of the Year in Asia Asset Management Best of the Best Awards 2026

SINGAPORE, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — IFS Asset Management (“IFSAM”), a licensed fund management company that is a subsidiary of IFS Capital Limited and part of the PhillipCapital Group , has been awarded Singapore’s Fund Launch of the Year at the Asia Asset Management Best of the Best Awards 2026 (“AAM Awards”), recognising the successful launch and market impact of the IFSAM Private Credit Income Fund (“IPCIF”).

The AAM Awards celebrate exceptional innovation, performance, and leadership across the Asia-Pacific financial sector. The Singapore’s Fund Launch of the Year award recognises the most successful fund launch in Singapore, based on execution quality, innovation, and measurable market impact. IFSAM was selected for its disciplined and differentiated approach to launching a scalable private credit solution aligned with evolving investor needs.

The IFSAM Private Credit Income Fund was introduced through a coordinated launch strategy encompassing product design, investor education, distribution readiness, and operational scalability. The fund achieved strong early adoption, reflecting investor demand for income-oriented strategies. A key differentiator behind the award was the fund’s innovative structure, which addressed a longstanding gap in Singapore’s private credit market.

The fund is among the first semi-liquid, open-ended private credit funds in Singapore designed for wealth distribution channels, bridging the gap between illiquid close-ended private credit funds and daily-liquidity fixed income products. This investor-centric design broadened investor access to private credit while maintaining a focus on senior secured, asset-backed lending and prudent risk management.

IFSAM’s strategy is centred on the opportunity in Asia’s underpenetrated private credit market, focusing on senior secured, real estate-backed lending to address the funding gap for creditworthy SMEs. By embedding liquidity design, governance, and scalability from inception, the strategy sets a new benchmark for how private credit funds can be structured for resilience within Singapore’s private markets landscape.

Backed by IFS Capital’s nearly four decades of credit experience, IFSAM combines institutional-grade risk management with deep local market expertise. The recognition reflects the firm’s ability to design and deliver private credit strategies that are resilient, well structured, and relevant across market cycles.

“This accolade affirms not only the strength of IFSAM’s flagship private credit strategy, but also our broader commitment to building high-quality, income-oriented private credit solutions designed to perform across market cycles,” said Randy Sim, Group CEO IFS Capital.

“From the outset, the strategy was designed with structure, discipline, and scalability at its core,” said Charis Liau, Chief Investment Officer of IFS Asset Management. “This recognition reflects our focus on building private credit solutions that are thoughtfully structured, resilient across market cycles, and aligned with the evolving needs of investors.”

