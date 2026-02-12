Lottery Error Triggers Broader Debate Over Scam Cases and Banking Safeguards in Laos

A mistake during a national lottery broadcast has evolved into a broader public discussion about digital banking security and the handling of scam-related transactions in Laos.

On 7 February, Lao National Television acknowledged that it displayed the wrong six-digit number during the 6 February Lao Development Lottery draw. The correct winning number was 837430, not 387430 as initially shown.

The broadcaster stated that the official result had been properly recorded and certified by the central lottery committee and issued a public apology for the on-screen error.

The situation intensified after a Facebook user, PaNoy Bouttavong, shared screenshots claiming she had received a lottery prize payment before it was reversed about 30 minutes later. According to her post, the lottery application showed she had won the six-digit prize and transferred funds into her account, but the amount was later withdrawn after the mistake was identified.

Her post quickly gained attention, with many questioning how such a large transfer could be reversed so rapidly.

Online Reaction Expands Beyond the Lottery

The issue broadened beyond the lottery error when digital influencer Toun Sengmone, released a video that quickly received over 500,000 views.

He transactions quickly in cases like the lottery mistake, while victims of online scams or mistaken transfers often struggle for weeks or months to recover lost funds.

Another social media user shared a video viewed more than 800,000 times, recounting how a friend allegedly lost savings and received limited assistance from the bank.

She raised concerns about whether stronger consumer protection measures and transaction freeze mechanisms should be in place.

Bank Response and Rising Scam Reports

Banque Pour Le Commerce Exterieur Lao Public (BCEL) later clarified that it acted under instructions from the lottery distributor after the broadcast error was confirmed.

The bank said it serves as the payment service provider for the lottery agent and processes transactions according to agreed procedures. Its statement addressed only the lottery case and did not comment on broader scam-related issues.

Although authorities have corrected the lottery error, public questions remain about digital safeguards, transaction reversals, and protections for victims of online fraud.