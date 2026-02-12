Luang Prabang Limits Lunar New Year Decorations to Protect World Heritage Status

Luang Prabang authorities have approved limited Lunar New Year decorations from 15 to 22 February, imposing strict conditions to safeguard the city’s UNESCO World Heritage character.

In a notice issued on 10 February, the Luang Prabang City Administration outlined guidelines for Vietnamese and Chinese New Year displays, stating the measures aim to balance cultural celebrations with the preservation of the city’s historic identity, public order, and cleanliness.

Hotels, guesthouses, restaurants, and Lao citizens of Vietnamese and Chinese heritage may display lanterns, congratulatory banners, and traditional ornaments.

However, decorations must remain modest in size and must not obstruct temples, historic buildings, traffic signs, or public spaces.

Authorities also instructed that lighting and colors should not clash with Lao cultural identity or disrupt the city’s traditional streetscape.

All decorations must be removed immediately after 22 February. Fireworks and other explosive materials are strictly prohibited due to safety concerns.

The Department of Information, Culture and Tourism, in coordination with local security authorities, will monitor compliance. Officials warned that violations will be handled under existing regulations.