NOBU HOSPITALITY TO LAUNCH NOBU HOTEL, RESTAURANT AND EXCLUSIVE PRIVATE ISLAND RESIDENCES IN THE MALDIVES

An unparalleled island escape blending Nobu’s timeless style with the natural beauty of the Maldives

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Nobu Hospitality, is pleased to announce the debut of Nobu Hotel, Residences, and Restaurant Maldives located in the province of Laamu Atoll on the private island of Munyafushi. Developed in partnership with Sarat International, this landmark project marks Nobu’s first venture into the Maldives.



Drone rendering of Nobu Hotel, Residences, and Restaurant Maldives

Sarat International is pleased to announce its successful partnership with Sarat Investments. Led by Managing Director, Ali Ahsan, Sarat International further strengthens its strategic presence in the Maldives with the appointment of Engr. Abdulaziz Bin Mohammed Alkhudair as Chief Advisor of Sarat International.

Set amid the turquoise waters and pristine beaches of the Indian Ocean, the resort will feature 26 one- and two-bedroom beach villas and 30 one- and two-bedroom overwater villas.Each space will reflect Nobu’s signature style—clean lines, natural textures, and a calming color palette of privacy and sophistication.

Defining the uniqueness of this development is the ultra-limited offering of just 10 Nobu Island Estate Residences, each positioned on its own private island. This rare collection affords one of the most coveted opportunities in the Maldives—private island ownership enriched by seamless access to Nobu’s world-renowned hospitality, dining, and resort amenities.

Each Nobu Island Estate Residence will deliver the ultimate expression of the Nobu lifestyle: luxurious bedrooms and bathrooms, spacious pavilion-style living and dining areas ideal for entertaining, and private beachfronts with direct ocean access, and even its own private yacht – perfect for exploring the surrounding waters – all framed by stunning panoramic views of the Indian Ocean. Owners will enjoy unmatched privacy while being only moments away—by boat—from the hotel’s restaurants, spa, fitness facilities, and curated experiences.

At the heart of the experience will be a Nobu restaurant set on its own private island, complete with bar and lounge, serving Chef Nobu’s iconic Japanese Peruvian cuisine. Additional amenities include a full-service spa, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, a diving center, tennis courts, event spaces, and a stunning main swimming pool for relaxed leisure and gatherings. Architecture and interiors will draw inspiration from Nobu’s Japanese heritage, expressed through angular forms, dynamic flow, and a harmonious integration with the island’s lush landscapes and ocean vistas.

Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality, said:

“The Maldives is a highly sought-after tourist destination that has long been on our radar for a unique resort concept.Before we embarked on this journey, we envisioned something truly special.As part of the new generation of Maldives hotels, we aim to set a new standard of rarity.Our priority is to create a superior island experience rather than follow a formulaic approach – one where design, world-class dining, and the natural environment harmoniously coexist.”

Ali Ahsan, Managing Director, Sarat International, said:

“We are proud to partner with Nobu Hospitality to introduce a project that redefines luxury living in the Maldives, and equally proud to be partnering with Sarat Investments on this landmark development. From the outset, our shared vision has been to create a destination that feels both rare and deeply connected to its natural surroundings. The Nobu Hotel, Restaurant, and Island Estate Residences represent a truly unparalleled opportunity—private islands that combine thoughtful design, exceptional craftsmanship, and world-class hospitality. We look forward to bringing this extraordinary retreat to life and welcoming discerning owners and guests.”