Sands China Awarded 2nd Consecutive “Top Employer” Certification

MACAO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Sands China Ltd. has once again been awarded the prestigious “Top Employer” certification by the Top Employer Institute, one of the world’s most authoritative certifiers of human resources strategies, marking the second consecutive year the company has received this honour. Following last year’s milestone as the first integrated resort operator in the Asia Pacific region and the first company in Macao’s tourism and service industry to earn this international accreditation, Sands China has successfully retained the accolade in 2026, joining 2,500 certified organisations worldwide. This achievement highlights the company’s adherence to international standards and excellence in human resources strategy.



Sands China once again earned the “Top Employer” certification in 2026, in recognition of its outstanding human resources strategies and performance.

This year, Sands China outperformed the global average across more than 200 assessment criteria, including leadership, talent acquisition, workplace environment, rewards, and recognition – demonstrating the company’s comprehensive human resources management capabilities. Notably, Sands China’s initiative to create new positions specifically for people with disabilities was featured in the Top Employer Institute’s white paper as a best practice, underscoring the company’s long-term commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Grant Chum, chief executive officer and executive director of Sands China Ltd., said: “Receiving the Top Employer certification for two consecutive years is a strong endorsement of our talent strategy and corporate culture. It reaffirms our steadfast commitment to a people-oriented approach and to nurturing talent for Macao. Our team members are the company’s most valuable asset, and being a dedicated employer remains our guiding principle. We have hence continuously strived to provide our team with a supportive work environment and innovative initiatives that enhance both career and personal development. We sincerely thank the Macao SAR government and the wider community for their ongoing support in strengthening Macao’s talent pool and driving diversified development as we continue to cultivate more high-quality talent to foster Macao’s economic diversification.”

As Macao’s largest private employer, Sands China has nearly 28,000 team members and focuses on three core pillars: attracting, developing, and retaining talent. To this end, the company continues to introduce innovative and forward-looking human resource strategies.

In terms of talent attraction, Sands China leverages its diverse business portfolio and has so far created over 1,400 different job roles across MICE, hospitality, entertainment, retail, and sports events, providing more than 90,000 employment opportunities for Macao residents. Last year, the company introduced a new “stay away from overnight shift” hotel front office position to encourage more local youth to join the tourism and hospitality industry.

To further equip its workforce, Sands China has established more than ten elite development programmes and continues to strengthen the curriculum of the eight professional academies under the Sands China Academy. In 2025, the company launched new initiatives such as the Sands China Integrated Resort Leader Development Programme and the AI Up-skilling Programme, further strengthening team members’ core competitiveness.

Sands China also places strong emphasis on employee well-being and holistic health. Last year, the company introduced up to six days of paid Child Care Leave and a Parenthood Support Shift for team members who are new parents to further strengthen Sands China’s family-friendly workplace. The company also adopted AI-powered health screening tools to help team members identify potential health risks at an early stage.

As of the end of 2025, more than 14,000 team members have served the company for 10 years or longer, accounting for nearly 50 percent of the entire workforce, testifying to a workplace culture that is well-trusted and embraced by team members.

In 2025, Sands China received 32 international and regional human resources awards, including two awards at the 5th National Human Resources Innovation Competition, and 11 honours at the Employee Experience Awards Hong Kong and Singapore, further validating the effectiveness of its talent development initiatives.

