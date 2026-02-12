Savannakhet’s 270-Meter Wooden Bridge Faces Final Season as Concrete Span Nears Completion

Laos’ longest wooden bridge in Savannakhet Province may soon see its final season, as authorities move closer to opening a permanent concrete replacement across the Xe Lanong River.

Stretching approximately 270 meters in length and 3 meters in width, the wooden bridge links Along village with Nong district’s city center. Each year, floodwaters during the rainy season wash it away, and residents from neighboring villages rebuild it by hand.

The most recent reconstruction took place on 8 December 2025, when over 100 villagers joined forces to complete the entire bridge in a single day.

For years, the bridge has served as a vital daily transport route for local communities while symbolizing unity, cooperation, and a simple rural way of life.

Its annual reconstruction has also drawn visitors and tourists, many of whom admire both its impressive scale and the spirit of solidarity behind its construction.

However, according to local reports, 2026 may be the wooden bridge’s final year.

Nong district authorities are accelerating construction of a permanent reinforced concrete bridge across the Xe Lanong River, which is anticipated to open for traffic soon.

While the new structure will provide year-round reliability and eliminate the annual rebuilding burden, it also signals the end of a generations-old tradition that has united these communities.