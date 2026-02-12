The Power Is Back On: LIBO (a Hape Company) Debuts the New PowerOn™ Energy-Generating Soccer Ball at New York Toy Fair 2026, Ahead of Broader Retail and E-Commerce Launch Later This Year

This year’s Hape booth showcases PowerOn™, a next-generation, air-filled soccer ball that turns play into usable power and community impact — building on the original concept previously known as SOCCKET®, now enhanced for improved playability, durability, and accessibility.

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Life Is Better Outside (LIBO), a subsidiary of Hape, will debut PowerOn™, the world’s only energy-generating soccer ball, at New York Toy Fair 2026. Attendees can experience it first-hand at the Hape booth #635 beginning February 14, 2026, where the ball’s kinetic energy technology is showcased powering small external devices via USB-C and illuminating through its integrated lighting feature.

Built on the simple idea that the more you play, the more power you create, PowerOn is designed to resonate with parents, educators, and young athletes alike—bringing together sport, STEM learning, and real-world utility in a single product.

A New Era of Play-Powered Innovation

PowerOn represents the next evolution of the original SOCCKET energy-generating concept—reimagined for today’s families, communities, and modern play. The new version is air-filled for dramatically improved playability, engineered for greater durability, and is designed to be more accessible, with manufacturing efficiencies targeted to bring the product to market at an estimated 30–40% lower cost than earlier generations.

“PowerOn represents a new generation of play-powered products,” said Ed O’Brien, Managing Director of LIBO. “We’re committed to building an entire platform of energy-generating sports and play—from soccer to other ball sports and beyond—and Toy Fair is the perfect place to reintroduce this category to the world.”

Purpose Built for Everyday Life—and When It Matters Most

PowerOn is designed for both daily play and practical utility. In addition to helping kids stay active, the product’s generated energy can be used in moments when backup power and light are especially meaningful—whether at home during outages or as part of broader community and humanitarian use cases.

LIBO also plans to continue the impact model behind the original SOCCKET product: for every 10 PowerOn balls purchased, one will be sponsored for a community in need and distributed through partner organizations and programs.

Continuing the SOCCKET Legacy

LIBO acquired Uncharted Power’s energy-generating play product business to carry the SOCCKET legacy forward through PowerOn, grounded in the idea that play can create real-world value.

The original SOCCKET ball was invented by Jessica O. Matthews while she was a student at Harvard. Matthews held dual U.S.–Nigeria citizenship, and an experience during a family trip to Nigeria—in which frequent power outages forced reliance on noisy diesel generators—helped spark her belief that energy access could be reimagined through simple, everyday activities.

SOCCKET and Uncharted’s early energy-generating play work drew support from athletes and cultural leaders over the years, including Magic Johnson, Carmelo Anthony, and Chris Paul, helping raise awareness of the intersection of play and community impact.

“I created the first version of this ball because I wanted to prove—especially to kids and families facing daily challenges—that you don’t have to accept the status quo,” said Matthews. “It was born from a desire to solve a real problem, and seeing PowerOn bring that idea forward with better playability, broader accessibility, and a renewed commitment to community impact is incredibly meaningful.”

What’s Next: World Cup Activations and Retail Availability

Following Toy Fair, LIBO plans PowerOn activations tied to global football culture and major summer moments, including events aligned with World Cup host cities, ahead of anticipated retail availability later in Fall 2026.

To learn more, schedule a demo, or request press materials, visit PowerOnBall.com

Product & Press Information

Toy Fair Location: Hape Booth #635

Toy Fair Dates: February 14–17, 2026 Booth Hours: 10 am – 4 pm

Product Availability: Targeting Fall 2026; U.S. availability expected September 9, 2026 Estimated Price Range: $59.99 – $69.99 anticipated

About LIBO

Life Is Better Outside (LIBO) is a Colorado-based company focused on outdoor active experiences that inspire movement, connection, and discovery. Across its family of brands, including P/1, Do-U-Play, and Trelines, LIBO develops innovative sporting goods, games, and backyard adventure accessories that meet the evolving expectations of today’s consumers. A subsidiary of Hape International, LIBO is committed to quality, innovation, and elevating everyday active play.

About Hape

Hape is one of the world’s largest manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, eco-friendly toys. Hape’s mission is to promote the development of young minds through playful, innovative toys designed to inspire creativity and learning. With a focus on sustainability and craftsmanship, Hape brings educational play to families worldwide.

About Uncharted Power and SOCCKET

Uncharted Power is an award-winning renewable energy company that pioneered motion-based energy innovation and introduced the SOCCKET energy-generating play concept as a new way to turn everyday activity into power and possibility.