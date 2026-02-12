Vingroup and Vinhomes named to Time’s Asia-Pacific’s Best Companies of 2026

Vingroup and Vinhomes have been named among the Top 500 Best Companies in Asia-Pacific 2026 by TIME Magazine.

This year’s ranking honors 500 outstanding companies that are elevating the Asia-Pacific region’s role on the global economic map under the title ASIA-PACIFIC’S BEST COMPANIES OF 2026. Vingroup achieved a total score of 89.68, ranking 57th. Vinhomes ranked 352nd with a score of 80.69.

The results are based on a rigorous and transparent evaluation process conducted by TIME in collaboration with Statista. The assessment draws on comprehensive data collection and in-depth analysis across three key criteria: Financial Performance, Sustainability Transparency (ESG), and Employee Satisfaction.

Under the Financial Performance criterion, Vingroup received high recognition from TIME, recording consolidated net revenue of VND 332.77 trillion in 2025, up 76% year-on-year, the highest in the Group’s history. This exceptional performance was driven by the simultaneous launch of large-scale real estate mega-projects nationwide, alongside strong breakthroughs in its technology and industrial segments.

Vinhomes reported consolidated net revenue of VND 154.102 trillion in 2025. Its total consolidated net revenue (adjusted) reached VND 183.923 trillion, while consolidated profit after tax amounted to VND 42.111 trillion, representing year-on-year increases of 30% and 20%, respectively, compared to 2024. These figures not only exceeded business targets but also set new records, securing Vinhomes’ place among the region’s most prestigious Top 500 companies.

Under Sustainability Transparency (ESG), Vingroup continued to demonstrate meaningful contributions across environmental, governance, and social dimensions. ESG principles are integrated across all of the Group’s operations, from advancing green industrial development and building a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem centered on VinFast, to developing Vinhomes’ large-scale urban projects based on sustainable planning standards from inception.

A standout example is Vinhomes’ mega-project, Vinhomes Green Paradise, located in Can Gio. The project aims to achieve international certifications including BREEAM Communities and ISO 37122. Beyond merely adhering to global standards, Vinhomes Green Paradise pioneers an upgraded ESG++ urban model built upon five pillars: Environment – Social – Governance – Regeneration – Climate Change Adaptation. This ESG++ framework is set to become the benchmark for all future Vinhomes developments.

With a forward-looking vision, Vinhomes Green Paradise has also become the first Official Participant in the “7 Wonders of Future Cities” campaign initiated by New7Wonders, affirming its global aspiration in shaping a model city of the future.

Under the Employee Satisfaction criterion, Vingroup ranked 55th globally, while Vinhomes placed 335th, reflecting a dynamic working environment that fosters creativity, dedication, and continuous personal development.

In Vietnam, Vingroup and Vinhomes have consistently led national rankings of “Best Workplaces” announced by independent organizations, reinforcing their human capital strategy as a core foundation for sustainable, long-term growth.

This marks the third consecutive year that Vingroup and its subsidiaries have been honored by TIME in prestigious global rankings. Previously, VinFast was named among the world’s Most Influential Companies 2024 and included in ASIA-PACIFIC’S BEST COMPANIES OF 2025. Also in 2025, Vingroup became the first and only Vietnamese company to be honored among the World’s Best Companies 2025.

The continued recognition of Vingroup and its ecosystem companies by TIME underscores the rising strength and expanding global influence of Vietnamese enterprises.

TIME, headquartered in New York, USA, is one of the world’s most respected publications, with a history spanning 103 years and a broad international presence. Its annual rankings are widely regarded for their objectivity, rigorous evaluation methodology, and comprehensive criteria, earning strong credibility within the global business community.

