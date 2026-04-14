PettiChat Launches World’s First Real-Time Pet Translator on Kickstarter: Start a Real Conversation with Your Pet

HONG KONG, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — For thousands of years, humans and pets have lived together, yet a “language barrier” remained. We often guess why a cat meows at a window or why a dog barks at midnight, relying mostly on intuition. Today, PettiChat changes that. Launching on Kickstarter, this wearable pet translator turns the dream of “talking to your pet” into a reality.

Understand Them, and Let Them Understand You

This is a true two-way conversation. PettiChat not only translates pet sounds into human language but also turns your words into sounds pets instinctively recognize. Weighing only 27g, the device delivers accurate real-time translations in just 1.2 seconds. Behind this speed is a specialized AI model trained on over one million vocal and behavior samples, achieving a high accuracy rate of 94.6%.

Smarter AI Learning and Constant Safety

Every pet is unique. PettiChat features AI Adaptive Learning, allowing it to gradually learn a pet’s specific vocal habits over time—the more it’s worn, the more accurate it becomes. Through the companion app’s chat history, owners can revisit conversation details at any time, ensuring no precious moment is missed. Additionally, an integrated location tracking feature provides 24/7 safety and peace of mind.

Built by Experts from World-Class Universities

This breakthrough comes from a team with deep academic roots. The core members of PettiChat graduated from top global institutions, including the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e), UIUC, and Zhejiang University. Sharing a similar academic lineage with the founders of DeepSeek and Unitree Robotics, these AI experts spent two years testing the device on over one thousand real cats and dogs. Their goal is simple: to use technology to deepen the bond between humans and their pets.

“Every pet has its own language. We are just helping them speak it,” says the team. With $1 million in Angel funding, the project ensures high-quality production and reliable delivery.

Exclusive Kickstarter Rewards

PettiChat is now available for global pre-orders on Kickstarter. To reward early supporters, the project is offering limited “Super Early Bird” slots for just $119 (40% off), along with priority shipping guarantees: Buy on Kickstarter

About PettiChat

PettiChat is a tech innovation company focused on AI for animal science. Inspired by research from Google DeepMind, PettiChat is building the world’s first Animal Behavior World Model – PETTI. The company is dedicated to introducing cutting-edge multimodal large model architectures to the animal sciences, transforming massive biological signals into the 100-billion parameter scale PETTI model. With PETTI model, animal behaviors will become predictable with tokens.

By tackling the theoretical “no-man’s land” where Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) meets biological intelligence, PettiChat aims to reveal the mathematical essence of universal behavior across different life forms. These innovations will eventually expand into pet health, smart herd management, and wildlife protection. PettiChat’s mission is to bring the warmth of technology to every home, fostering more scientific and intimate companionship based on deep understanding.

Official Website: pettichat.com

Instagram: @pettichat

Facebook: @pettichat

YouTube: @pettichat

Contact:

Talia

+86 19357665320

pettichatofficial@gmail.com